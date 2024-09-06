The Best Street Style From New York Fashion Week Spring 2025

It’s New York Fashion Week, which means runways around the city are filled with the top American designers’s best offerings for the upcoming spring/summer 2025 season. Out on the streets, though, show attendees are displaying the trends that are taking over at this very moment. Many seem to be eschewing mini-skirts for longer lengths of all materials: denim, leather, cotton, and even the crocheted variety, And up top, it seems athleisure is making a fashionable return, with track jackets and quarter-zips adorning the most stylish show guests. As the week continues, expect to see the office siren trend exit the boardroom and hit the streets, white socks creeping up calves, and, if it gets cool enough, the barn jacket making a significant appearance. Keep track of all the best ensembles spotted on the sidewalks, here.

