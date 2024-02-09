The Best Looks of New York Fashion Week Fall 2024

Designers, celebrities, editors, and other fashion followers made sure that New York Fashion Week began with a blaze of glory. Although technically the shows are scheduled to begin on February 9—kicking off a month of fashion shows in London, Milan, and Paris— New York has been taking in huge style moments for weeks. Marc Jacobs showed his 2024 collection—a celebration of forty years in the business for his eponymous brand—a full seven days before the calendar began, setting the tone for the big names that would follow: Peter Do’s sophomore outing for Helmut Lang, Michael Kors, Tommy Hilfiger, Proenza Schouler, Tory Burch, Coach, and the return of Derek Lam, the newly appointed creative director of Câllas Milano. There are the fashion-inside favorites on deck, too, like Diotima, Theophilio, Willy Chavarria, Luar, and Puppets and Puppets which will be staging its final New York Fashion Week show. A handful of newcomers will be presenting for the first time—the biggest name among them arguably being Ludovic de Saint Sernin. His show will be presented in collaboration with the Robert Mapplethorpe Foundation. Thom Browne will close the week with a show that’s sure to tap into viewers’s deepest and most fantastical design dreams. For all of the best looks from the fall 2024 runways, keep checking back here often. We’ll be updating regularly with our favorite fashion moments of the season.

Helmut Lang Photo by JP Yim/Getty Images

