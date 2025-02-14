15 Things We Saw and Loved at New York Fashion Week Fall 2025

The crowds, the commotion, and, of course, the collections of New York Fashion Week can feel like a seven-day blur. How does one celebrate all the best parts of NYFW, especially the smaller—but no less thoughtful—details that might go unnoticed? Below, we’ve rounded up every little thing we saw and loved during the fall 2025 runway shows and presentations.

Altuzarra’s Shearling Robe Coats (With Jumbo Pockets)

These are the best coats from the fall runways so far, without question. They’re chic and practical—two features that have been especially top of mind while we’ve been running from show to show in snowy temps.

Backstage at the Altuzarra Fall RTW 2025 fashion show Photo by Nina Westervelt/WWD via Getty Images

Deconstructed Cardigans at Tory Burch

It seems that every season, there’s a new It way to style your sweater. For fall 2025, Tory Burch proposed this: crewneck sweaters worn as capelets over coats via stick brooch pins, or slashed cardigans that were worn half-on with the cutaway sleeve fastened to the shoulder, as seen below.

Tory Burch Ready to Wear Fall/Winter 2025-2026 fashion show Photo by Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Colleen Allen’s “Witch Camp” Shirt

Designer Colleen Allen’s fall 2025 runway show was a standout for so many reasons—the diaphanous gowns, the warm knitwear, one particular pair of panties with a puff of tulle on the back. But we loved the “Witch Camp” shirts she included in the lineup the most. “Witch camp is something my friends do twice a year, which is sort of a creative retreat in upstate New York,” Allen told W. “I just wanted to integrate that spirit into the collection.” (Where can we sign up?)

Colleen Allen Fall/Winter 2025 collection Photo by Jackson Bowley

Thom Browne’s Ruffled Bustles

We can always trust Thom Browne to bring a couture sensibility to the ready-to-wear shows. Case in point: the artful unveiling of his fall 2025 collection, which involved paper cranes hanging from the ceiling and sprouting from the ground. There was plenty to love, from the feathered lashes to mixed gingham and cheeky suiting. Our favorite moment? When we saw this business-in-the-front-party-in-the-back gown, whose back is exposed, then covered in festive tulle.

Courtesy of Thom Browne

The Perfume Bottle Bags at Calvin Klein

For her debut at Calvin Klein as the first woman creative director in the brand’s history, Veronica Leoni paid homage to CK’s influence in subtle ways throughout the fall 2025 collection. The cheekiest nod to Calvin’s legacy? Evening bags shaped like bottles of CK1 fragrance.

Backstage at the Calvin Klein Collection Fall RTW 2025 fashion show Photo by Kelly Taub/WWD via Getty Images

Debbie Harry Sitting Front Row at Anna Sui

Legends only—enough said.

Debbie Harry and Lynn Yaeger attend the Anna Sui show during the February 2025 New York Fashion Week in New York City Photo by Dominik Bindl/Getty Images

Nods to Asian American Girlhood at Sandy Liang

Sandy Liang’s fall collection was an ode to the girl—a common theme for the whimsical New York-based brand whose collaborations with Salomon, Target, and more have put the Internet into a frenzy multiple times. But we especially admired the subtle shout-outs to coming of age as an Asian American girl during the 2000s, which designer Sandy Liang did in Flushing, Queens. There were instructions on how to fold paper stars (a classic pastime for AAPI kids) printed onto skirts, as well as the finalized origami stars themselves, as seen below.

Skirt being made at Sandy Liang @sandyliang

180 Maiden Lane, the Venue of NYFW FW25

Creative director Gabriela Khalil’s most recent acquisition was the spot of the season for both the shows and presentations at New York Fashion Week. Campillo showcased his second runway collection with the NYC sunset as the perfect backdrop (see image below), while Diotima also used golden hour as the set for designer Rachel Scott’s presentation. Luar, meanwhile, took over the ground floor of the building for its show.

Campillo Fall RTW 2025 fashion show Photo by W Magazine

You May Now Kiss the Bride: Collina’s Nuptials

This season, Collina Strada casted a group of brides to march down designer Hillary Taymour’s runway. Dressed in upcycled wedding dresses from thrift stores, a pair of brides shared a sweet kiss at the end of the show—to a chorus of cheers and applause from the crowd.

Models kiss at the end of the runway for the Collina Strada show during New York Fashion Week Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP via Getty Images

Bernie Bunny (Bad Bunny’s Brother)

After walking in Paris for Willy Chavarria’s men’s fashion week debut, Bad Bunny’s brother, Bernie, took the runway once again in New York for Mexican designer Campillo.

Bernie Martinez Ocasio, musician Bad Bunny’s brother, at the Campillo Fall RTW 2025 fashion show @mcbernie_

Grace Gui

Grace Gui’s presentation this season was a visual feast. The Chinese American knitwear designer sources her materials from independent farmers in addition to raising her own silk worms in Brooklyn. The presentation was an homage to her childhood, featuring small touches such as her own family’s furniture.

Grace Gui Fall RTW 2025 fashion presentation Photo by W Magazine

Carolina Herrera’s Show Set

At Carolina Herrera, creative director Wes Gordon created an artful environment to show his fall 2025 collection. Individual flowers emerged from the floor, nestled in what looked like piles of debris. The effect was somewhat haunting, but still chic against the gowns parading down the runway.

Carolina Herrera catwalk at New York Fashion Week Photo by Jonas Gustavsson for The Washington Post via Getty Images

Kurt Cobain-infused Style at Coach

Nineties grunge and bygone days in New York City were top of mind for Coach designer Stuart Vevers. This time, Vevers translated the reference through super-baggy jeans and leather jackets.

A model walks the runway during the Coach Ready to Wear Fall/Winter 2025-2026 fashion show Photo by Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Countess Luann at Edie Parker

Luann Lesseps was, hands down, one of our favorite parts of fashion week. At the Edie Parker party on Feb. 9, she performed two of her hit songs (while also partaking in some of the cannabis on offer at the event).

Joan Smalls Closing Luar

...and looking more beautiful than ever while doing it.