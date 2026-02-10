The Best Looks From New York Fashion Week Are All About Nostalgia

New York Fashion Week is here to heat things up and save us all from these frigid temperatures. Never has there been a better excuse to leave your home than the promise of good clothes—and the Council of Fashion Designers of America is working hard to ensure the collections this season will thaw that stubborn winter ice with sheer talent.

The fall 2026 week (unofficially) began on Monday night, with Marc Jacobs’s nostalgic off-calendar spring 2026 show; Ralph Lauren is following suit with his own mini rebellion on Tuesday, for fall 2026. From there, it’s a sprint. Fifty-two shows and 46 presentations are taking place, beginning on Wednesday with Rachel Scott’s debut for Proenza Schouler. Coach and Tory Burch are also hosting shows, followed by Caroline Herrera and Michael Kors on Thursday, plus Calvin Klein Collection on Friday.

While the rest of the city will be wooing their partners on Saturday, February 14, the fashion set will be speed-dating designers’ latest offerings. Shows and presentations from Altuzarra, Lii, Anna Sui, and Khaite will have attendees hopping around the city, deciding who they want to see again and which brands they’re better off ghosting.

The week closes out with Scott’s second runway show for Diotima, on Sunday, and the sophomore showing for Jack Carlson’s J. Press, on Monday (although it’s his first with the CFDA’s support). Carlson is one of the many designers debuting on the official calendar this season. He is joined by Stephen Biga (of Mel Usine), Pipenco, and Andrew Curwen, among others, raising the question of who will be the New York debut darling of fall 2026.

Of course, one can also look forward to new collections from Zankov, Kallmeyer, Sergio Hudson, LaQuan Smith, and other New York regulars. They’re holding down the fort this season in the absence of Thom Browne—who showed in San Francisco ahead of last week’s Super Bowl; Willy Chavarria, who has been eschewing New York for Paris as of late; and Luar, which is not on the calendar this season.

There is more than enough to make getting out of your apartment worth it this week. But in case the one-digit temps are keeping you inside, we’ll keep track of all the best looks of New York Fashion Week fall/winter 2026 here, so you can enjoy them from the warmth of your bed.

