The biannual trek through the fashion capitals has officially begun—and as always, New York is the first stop. Proenza Schouler and Ralph Lauren got things started off-schedule, the latter soaking up the last moments of summer out east with a show in Bridgehampton. Back in New York City, the week officially begins with some big names, including Collina Strada and Willy Chavarria, as well as Alaïa, which eschewed its usual mid-season Paris show and will be showing in New York on Monday.

As the week progresses, expect trend forecasting from the classic New York brands, like Michael Kors, Tommy Hilfiger, Coach, and Tory Burch. Equally exciting are the more fashion-insider labels including Diotima, Grace Ling, Luar, and Theophilio, which is returning to the schedule for the first time in two years. And let’s not forget about those debuting on the CFDA schedule like TWP, Campillo, Salon 1884, and Melitta Baumeister, which is celebrating its tenth anniversary with its first runway show to close out New york Fashion Week. The bold silhouettes and eye-catching colors of MB will likely make for the perfect bookend to the New York spring/summer 2025 season. For all of the best looks from the runways, keep checking back here often. We’ll be updating regularly with our favorite fashion moments from every big show.

Ralph Lauren Photo by Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Ralph Lauren Photo by Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Ralph Lauren Photo by Giovanni Giannoni/WWD via Getty Images

Ralph Lauren Photo by Giovanni Giannoni/WWD via Getty Images

Ralph Lauren Photo by Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Proenza Schouler Courtesy of Proenza Schouler

Proenza Schouler Courtesy of Proenza Schouler

Proenza Schouler Courtesy of Proenza Schouler

Proenza Schouler Courtesy of Proenza Schouler

Proenza Schouler Courtesy of Proenza Schouler