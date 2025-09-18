The crowds, the commotion, and, of course, the collections of New York Fashion Week can feel like a seven-day blur. How does one celebrate all the best parts of NYFW, especially the smaller—but no less thoughtful—details that might go unnoticed? Below, we’ve rounded up every little thing we saw and loved during the spring 2026 runway shows and presentations.

The Return of Studio 54 (and Cher, Duh!)

For one night only, Valentino reopened the doors of the iconic New York City club Studio 54 to celebrate the brand’s new Rendez-Vous Ivory Collection, which reimagines the Italian label’s signature fragrance and lipstick in white studded packaging. Colman Domingo, FKA Twigs, and Sophie Thatcher were all in attendance for the event. But the uncontested VIP of the night was Cher, who made an appearance with her boyfriend, Alexander Edwards. It was a night to remember indeed.

Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for Valentino Beauty

Campillo’s Silhouettes

Mexican designer Patricio Campillo channeled the techniques of artisanal weavers, knitters, and basketmakers from his home country for spring 2026. Throughout the collection, there were nods to this layered effect—like an array of denim that had paneling and thick woven side seams. We found it a refreshing way to style (and look at) jeans.

Courtesy of Campillo

The Surprising Star of NYFW

We adored seeing the It model Rubuen Bilan-Carroll walking nearly every major runway, from Todd Snyder, Eckhaus Latta, and Ulla Johnson to Aubero. During a time of year when hundreds of faces pass us by on any given day, it was comforting to watch Bilan-Carroll come into his own on the runway.

Courtesy of Eckhaus Latta

A True Twist on the Lemon Trend

Pipenco closed out its show with a backless gown made out of 900 dried lemon peels. We couldn’t believe how chic it was. Now that’s taking the gourmand trend a step further...

Courtesy of Pipenco

The “Butt Skirt” at Colleen Allen

Every season, without fail, at least one designer will create a collection that seeks to redefine sexy-chic. Only a choice few are successful in executing the concept. For spring 2026, that designer was undoubtedly Colleen Allen, who integrated 1940s lingerie materials and cuts into her standout collection. An orange sorbet set caught our eye, along with a cheek-revealing “butt skirt” that gave just a hint of romance (and come-hither vibes).

Courtesy of Colleen Allen

Lii’s Very First Show

Now, when we say we loved all of this collection, we mean it. The layering of colorful, sporty jackets was genius, as was a black skirt with a built-in pocket around the perimeter.

Courtesy of Lii

The GWYN Reveal

On day four of fashion week, we were feeling the effects of nonstop shows, long nights, and early mornings. Luckily, Gwyneth Paltrow held the preview for her new ready-to-wear line, GWYN, at the beloved bar and restaurant Quarters. In addition to the lovely pieces, there were touches of freshly made bites for us to graze upon, providing a tasty reprieve between presentations.

The food spread at GWYN’s presentation W Magazine

The Glam at Anna Sui

We can always count on Anna Sui to put her whimsical, personal touch on every single thing she makes. This season, she channeled her take on boho through bold makeup and a twist on victory-roll hairdos, as seen below. The look called to mind a style that Millicent Rogers wouldn’t mind rocking.

Courtesy of Anna Sui

Nicholas Aburn’s Debut at Area

Amid Europe’s massive game of designer musical chairs, New York brands are getting in on some new action, too—take designer Nicholas Aburn, who revealed his first collection for Area on September 12. We were big fans of the ribbon dress, which resembled the mess of colorful curls that adorns a well-wrapped birthday present.

Courtesy of Area

Rachel Scott’s First Diotima Runway Show

Although she was crowned the new designer of Proenza Schouler in early September, Rachel Scott was slated to show a collection for her own brand, Diotima, at New York Fashion Week—a watershed moment for the latter label, which has only hosted presentations in the past. The show (and of course, the clothing) was a triumph—and gave us a little taste of what might come once the über-talented Scott lands at P.S.

Courtesy of Diotima

Rosalía and Christopher Briney’s Calvin Klein Outing

We love a good celeb spotting during NYFW. This time, one of the biggest stars we saw was Rosalía, who sat front row at designer Veronica Leoni’s sophomore Calvin Klein outing. Christopher Briney is also having an It moment himself, since he plays Conrad Fisher in the wildly popular series The Summer I Turned Pretty.

Photo by TheStewartofNY/GC Images

Photo by The Hapa Blonde/GC Images

Bridgerton-Ready Ball Gowns

As seen at Tanner Fletcher, Wiederhoeft, and Meruert Tolegen.

Courtesy of Tanner Fletcher

Courtesy of Wiederheoft

Courtesy of Meruert Tolegen

Zankov’s Stripes

Coupled with rhinestones and floppy beanies, these looks on the Zankov runway felt very vacationwear.

Courtesy of Zankov

Willy Chavarria’s Couture Salon-Style Show

No, beloved NYC designer Willy Chavarria didn’t technically hold a runway show during New York Fashion Week for the spring 2026 season. But he did host a couture salon-style presentation, in which models held look numbers and walked a tiled runway in old-school fashion. (He also sat front-row at Campillo—major!)

Courtesy of Willy Chavarria

Tory Burch’s Trinkets

The accessories at Tory Burch—from ladylike top-handle bags to pearl-embellished shoes and shell necklaces—oozed fun, and reminded us of a summer spent at the beach. We loved the chunky bracelets, oversize sunglasses, and woven bags, which also left us begging for just one more week of sunshine and warmth.

Photo by Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Photo by Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Kendall Jenner on a Khaite Streak

For her first appearance of the spring 2026 season, Jenner hit the Khaite runway in a look that elevated a single-shoulder knit top and polka dot skirt to a level of modern art. The two-piece ensemble was a welcome play of volume and texture from Cate Holstein, whose sleek designs have become a New York-style signature. Case in point: Off the runway, Jenner was spotted in the brand’s Renato Tank in black and Monina Skirt in cream, both from Khaite’s spring 2025 collection.

Courtesy of Khaite