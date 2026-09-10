The Best Celebrity Parties at New York Fashion Week Spring 2027

This year, there are plenty of milestones and anniversaries for designers to celebrate—and those special occasions just so happen to coincide with New York Fashion Week’s spring 2027 edition, which runs from September 9 through the 16th. Coach kicked things off with a glittering runway show to fete its 85th anniversary on Wednesday; after creative director Stuart Vevers took a bow, a huge after party unfolded behind him, replete with a light-up dance floor, disco ball, and towers of shrimp cocktail. Carolina Herrera is ringing in 45 years; as is Tibi, who’s toasting to 30; and both Libertine and Rachel Comey have 25 years behind them. Montblanc, for its part, celebrated a century of leather goods with a starry event at Crane Club one day before the official beginning of the season. Bulgari, on September 9, hosted a different kind of party—this time, celebrating the newest iteration of the Serpenti Infinito collection. Dua Lipa stopped by, as did Blackpink’s Lisa and Hudson Williams. And Boucheron got things started early that same night, when the classic jewelry brand had an intimate dinner to benefit the Central Park Conservancy and toast the launch of its new Lierre de Paris creations. A crush of stars including Colman Domingo, Lisa Rinna, and many more could be found at the candlelit table. This is just the beginning of the galas, ragers, and late-night events happening during NYFW, so check back here often for the latest party pics.

BFA Swarovski closed out fashion week officially on September 16 with a party celebrating its new Classica Collection. Camila Morrone, EJAE, François Arnaud, Paul Anthony Kelly, and more stars gathered at the brand’s flagship in Manhattan to admire and toast Swarovski global creative director Giovanna Engelbert’s newest designs.

BFA KPop Demon Hunters star EJAE matched the store’s colorful decor in a pink floral dress, while Morrone went simple in a form-fitting black number—better to show off her Swarovski jewels.

BFA Swarovski-adorned actors Kelly and Arnaud chatted before they were treated to a DJ set by Lourdes Leon, who, of course, was also dripping in crystals.

BFA On the final night of New York Fashion Week, September 15, the hosts of the wildly popular podcast, How Long Gone, Chris Black and Jason Stewart, held their inaugural awards show, The Goneies, at Racket in Chelsea. Although Black and Stewart have toured the podcast internationally since they launched it in March 2020, The Goneies marks the very first time the duo is handing out trophies to their favorite cultural tastemakers. Categories include Ally of the Year “For the Gay Guy Who’s Rockin With Us the Most,” (the winner? John Early) and Best Dressed, which went to Mark Ronson, pictured here.

Kazeem Famuyide, Mary Beth Barone, and The Kid Mero. BFA Mary Beth Barone took the cup for the It Girl of the Year category, knocking out fellow nominees Rachel Sennott, Audrey Hobert, Ch’lita Collins, Veronika Slowikowska, Ivy Wolk, and Jake Shane. Here, she poses for a photograph with host Kazeem Famuyide and The Kid Mero, wearing spring/summer 1996 Jean Paul Gaultier, of course.

Chris Black and Jason Stewart BFA Capping off the night were performances from Blondshell, Nirosta Steel, and J Mascis. Well done, gentlemen.

BFA The Euphoria Signature Elixir was in the air on Friday, September 11, as Calvin Klein celebrated the launch of its new fragrance with a party at People’s in Greenwich Village.

BFA Guests gathered at the bar following the Calvin Klein runway show held earlier in the day. They sipped on cocktails inspired by the fragrance while enjoying a DJ set from Kitty Ca$h and Huneycut.

BFA Rosalía stopped by in a custom Calvin Klein Collection look and was joined by Owen Thiele, Natalia Bryant, and other friends of the brand.

Billy Farrell & Maxwell Brown/BFA.com Thursday, September 10, was packed full of fashion week events. It seemed like every major brand was handing out an invite, and editors, models, designers, and celebrities bounced around the city to stop by as many as possible (and avoid missing out). Up first, there was the Net-a-Porter cocktail event at chef Thomas Straker’s first New York restaurant, Straker’s.

Courtesy of Net-A-Porter The new SoHo haunt hosted VIPs, talent, press, and friends of the brand for a night celebrating women in the fashion industry. Cindy Crawford, Serena Williams, and Katie Holmes were in attendance, getting a sneak peek of Straker’s before its official opening later this month.

Billy Farrell & Maxwell Brown/BFA.com Mia Moretti DJ’ed while Furious star Emmy Rossum, Willy Chavarria, and Christopher John Rogers enjoyed the new Porter September issue starring Crawford. And when they left to head off to the next event, guests were gifted a copy of the magazine, along with T-shirts boasting the slogan, “You Are Incredible.”

Courtesy of Net-A-Porter Holmes and Crawford at the Net-a-Porter Incredible Women party.

Courtesy of Acne Studios In the West Village, at the Julian Schnabel-designed building Palazzo Chupi, Acne Studios threw a packed-out party to celebrate its newest store in the Meatpacking District on September 10. 070 Shake, pictured here, gave an intimate performance in one of the apartment’s many art-filled rooms for guests (there was a rumor going around that a Picasso piece was hanging where the bar had been set up).

Courtesy of Acne Studios Troye Sivan stopped for a photo in the library, where attendees posed on a Baroque chaise longue, holding their cocktails precariously while the shooters snapped away. Florian Krewer, Eartheater, Yaeji, Foushée, Jemima Kirke, Ego Nwodim, and many more were seen at the event.

Courtesy of Acne Studios Dianne Brill and Honey Dijon rounded out the Legends Contingent...

Courtesy of Acne Studios ...While Bad Bunny’s brother, Bernie Martínez Ocasio, and Julez Smith, son of Solange Knowles, represented for the nepos.

Courtesy of Acne Studios Fcukers (comprised of vocalist Shanny Wise and Jackson Walker Lewis, pictured here) performed a surprise set that included their hit song “If you wanna party, come over to my house.”

Photograph by Matt Weinberger From there, it was off to the Cherry Lane Theater, where Dior and A24 celebrated their recently announced collaboration. During a celebratory cocktail at the theater’s accompanying restaurant, Wild Cherry, guests toasted the first anniversary of Cherry Lane.

Photograph by Matt Weinberger Alexa Chung, Grace Gummer, and Emily Ratajkowski were among the guests who enjoyed a performance by Justin Vivian Bond. The cabaret star staged an homage to the founder of Cherry Lane, Edna St. Vincent Millay, while dressed in an archival piece by Paul Poiret.

Photograph by Matt Weinberger The Dior Cigale bag was a popular accessory for guests, while Gummer—who attended in a gray wool top with lace details—toted the Toujours Hobo. Chung, meanwhile, paired a ribbed tank with the Bow clutch.

Photograph by Matt Weinberger Chung at the Dior & A24 party.

Courtesy of Marc Jacobs Back in SoHo, Marc Jacobs and WYouth contributor Romy Mars snapped photos outside Sartiano’s, where the designer hosted a party celebrating the long-awaited return of the Marc Jacobs Beauty brand. Naturally, there were lots of colorful and cute makeup and fragrance products dispersed throughout the restaurant for guests like Patrick Ta, Dixie D’Amelio, and Manny Gutierrez to test out.

Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage/Getty Images Finally, there was the Coco Mademoiselle Crush Absolu party, celebrating the launch of Chanel’s new fragrance and corresponding campaign. Paloma Elsesser, Iris Law, Charlotte Lawrence, and more guests gathered at Balthazar, where an ambery, woody, vanilla scent filled the air.

Sean Zanni/WireImage/Getty Images DJ Kitty Ca$h commanded the DJ booth before indie Rock band Balu Brigada capped off the evening. Coco Jones, Justine Skye, and Imaan Hammam danced to the music while snacking on mini cheeseburgers and ramekins of baked macaroni and cheese.

Adela Loconte/Variety/Getty Images Ella Rubin at the Coco Mademoiselle Crush Absolu party.

Nina Fernandez/BFA.com On the Upper East Side on Wednesday, September 9, away from the hubbub of downtown, Nordstrom hosted an intimate event at Marcels. The evening was in honor of the store’s fall designer campaign and was hosted by photographer Ethan James Green, stylist Dara, and Nordstrom’s EVP of global brand partnerships, Yumi Shin.

Nina Fernandez/BFA.com The guest list, unsurprisingly, was filled with designers, including Emily Adams Bode Aujla of Bode, Ashlynn Park of Ashlyn, Zane Li of Li, Christopher John Rogers, Jason Wu, and more. All those in attendance got a chance to check out the store’s new campaign “Friends of Friends,” shot by Green, as well as Nordstrom’s new vertical, The Edit.

Photo by Nina Westervelt/WWD via Getty Images On September 9, Bulgari kicked off New York Fashion Week with a party at Boom at The Standard to celebrate the jewelry brand’s new Serpenti Infinito collection. Within the famed mirrored walls of the West Side club, Stranger Things stars Sadie Sink and Caleb McLaughlin paused for a photo with Williams, of Heated Rivalry fame.

Courtesy of Bulgari LaLisa Manoban at the Bulgari party.

Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images Singer JoJo hung out with Andra Day at the event before the latter performed a live set for the crowd.

Photo by Lexie Moreland/WWD via Getty Images That same night, Coach threw a party for hundreds of adoring guests to toast the brand’s 85th year. Storm Reid—who is embarking on a music career and has released two songs, “Clean Sweep” and “Shotty”—posed for a picture with Dame Pat McGrath in the VIP section.

Photo by Lexie Moreland/WWD via Getty Images Elle Fanning, who wore a black beret and a leopard-print coat during the Coach runway show, ditched her outerwear for the after party.

Photo by Lexie Moreland/WWD via Getty Images Alijah Kai, Chibuikem Uche, and Maleah Joi Moon hit the dance floor for DJ sets by Zack Fox and SG Lewis.

Courtesy of Boucheron Meanwhile, uptown, Maison Boucheron threw an intimate dinner in Central Park’s Conservatory Garden to both celebrate the launch of its new Lierre de Paris creations, and to support the Conservancy itself. Colman Domingo, Leslie Bibb, and Paul Anthony Kelly, (pictured here) were all in attendance.

Photo by Lanna Apiskuh/WWD via Getty Images Domingo caught up with Lisa Rinna, who managed to elicit more than a few laughs from the Emmy-winning actor.

BFA Jenna Lyons had her chicest, darkest shades on for eBay and the Council of Fashion Designers of America’s Endless Runway: The Archive party on September 9. The one-night retrospective featured 150 rare and archival pieces of American fashion, exploring the designers and cultural moments that have defined it.

BFA Lyons hosted a live auction from inside the exhibition, which put pieces by Calvin Klein Collection, Diane von Furstenburg, Michael Kors Collection, and more NYC-based brands on display. Here, Naomi Watts, Kai Schreiber, Coco Rocha, and Jenna Lyons mug for the cameras.

BFA Joseph Altuzarra checks out some of the pieces on offer.

Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Montblanc On September 8, Montblanc lauded a major centennial with a party at Crane Club. Rupert Friend, Paul Anthony Kelly, Alexandra Daddario, and Jamie Campbell Bower, (pictured here) joined Derek Blasberg, Ari Fournier, and more partygoers for the evening.

Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Montblanc Karen Elson at the Montblanc party.