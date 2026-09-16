11 Things We Saw and Loved at New York Fashion Week Spring 2027

The crowds, the commotion, and, of course, the collections of New York Fashion Week can feel like a dizzying blur. How does one celebrate all the best parts of the biannual event, especially the smaller—but no less thoughtful—details that might go unnoticed? Below, we’ve rounded up just a handful of highlights from the spring 2027 runway shows and presentations.

Bulgari’s Snakes on the High Line

The only snakes we’re okay with seeing in Chelsea are Bulgari snakes—Serpenti, to be exact. For the latest stop of the jeweler’s traveling Serpenti Infinito project, the Berlin-based art and architecture duo Plastique Fantastic translated the house’s famed motif into 33-foot inflatable gold coils that beg for a photo op. Get yours before the installation closes September 20.

Bvlgari’s Serpenti Infinito auruBOROS – Urban Memory and Collective Dream installation. BFA.com courtesy of Bvlgari

A Reboot and a Brand-New Bag

For spring 2027, Proenza Schouler has rebooted its aughts icon, the PS1 bag. The new style, named the PS1 Walker, was designed by Reed Krakoff under creative director Rachel Scott. Meanwhile, Daniella Kallmeyer entered the It bag chat with her first hero shape, the Magazine.

Courtesy of Proenza Schouler

Tory Burch’s Gorgeous, Gorgeous Grannies

A Tory Burch show is always an excellent opportunity for some new, off-kilter styling ideas. This season, the designer dialed up the eccentricity with embellished “flocked pie-crust” cardigans, beaded pumps, and colorful handmade tufted “feather” boas meant to be worn as casually as a silk scarf—draped across your shoulders or tied onto a bag.

Courtesy of Tory Burch

Tulips for Days at Carolina Herrera

Spring came early at Carolina Herrera’s 45th anniversary show at the David H. Koch Theater. Wes Gordon transformed the Promenade into his own version of Park Avenue, planting a traffic median of 28,798 yellow tulips between the venue’s monumental Elie Nadelman sculptures. The original count was 28,800, but Gordon gave two to his children, Henry and Georgia—a charming detail in one of fashion week’s most memorable sets.

Photo by TheStewartofNY/Getty Images

Joseph Altuzarra’s Homage to Casa Susanna

Joseph Altuzarra always begins a season with a book. For spring 2027, his starting point was Casa Susanna, the photographic record of the the legendary Catskills retreat where men in the 1950s and ’60s could safely dress as women and be their most authentic selves. The resulting collection was a gender-fluid mash-up of tough leather jackets and voluminous skirts that celebrated dressing as a reclamation of the self.

Courtesy of Altuzarra

Conner Ives Wants You to Say It With Your Chest

Conner Ives’s latest viral T-shirt following the success of the Protect the Dolls style? Bring Back Shame. What a concept! The Bedford-born, London-based designer, who titled his New York Fashion Week debut show Across the Pond, also delivered hand-painted skirts and dresses that resembled the American rainbow trout.

Courtesy of Conner Ives

The Eternal Sunshine of Michael Kors

Michael Kors gave us the perfect New York Fashion Week morning for his show: beautiful weather, the MoMA sculpture garden, and a spring 2027 collection bursting with color. Bright poppy reds, yellows, and greens energized crisp tailoring and mod silhouettes, while striped separates, sculptural bags, oversize jewelry, and flashes of neon makeup made the styling feel playful without losing that signature Kors polish. With Harry Nilsson’s “I Guess the Lord Must Be in New York City” playing as Alex Consani closed the show, it was hard not to fall a little more in love with Manhattan—and its fashion.

Photo by Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images

Ralph Is In the Mood for Love

Ralph Lauren and his wife Ricky are one of fashion’s most enduring love stories. Now 86, Lauren brought that love to the runway for spring 2027, softening his familiar American codes with ruffles, florals, feathers, low-slung trousers, and fluid eveningwear. Even the workwear got swept up in the mood: Denim sprouted white feathers, tailoring loosened its grip, and nearly everything felt lighter, dreamier, and a splash more lovestruck.

Courtesy of Ralph Lauren

Khaite Brings Back Kaia

From The Shards to the Brooklyn Navy Yard: Kaia Gerber returned to the runway at New York Fashion Week for the first time in seven years, opening the Khaite spring 2027 show in an abandoned warehouse on the waterfront.

Courtesy of Khaite

A Seemingly Impossible Couture Show

One of the week’s true pinch-me moments came courtesy of Peter Brant Jr.’s Impossible Couture show: a rare chance to see archival fashion by Alexander McQueen, John Galliano, Azzedine Alaïa, and more actually move on the body before heading to auction through the Fair Warning platform. Staged as an intimate salon presentation inside Brant’s Gilded Age Upper East Side carriage house, it felt less like a runway and more like fashion history coming back to life.

Courtesy of Fair Warning

Courtesy of Fair Warning

Three Very Different Debuts

A few of the week’s most memorable debuts couldn’t have been further apart. At Heirlome, Stephanie Suberville’s first runway show was all controlled elegance—precise tailoring and fringed details that came alive in motion. Marcus Allen’s first Society Archive collection, meanwhile, went delightfully rogue with silk board shorts and Speedos with cheeky cutouts. And at DVF, Henry Zankov made his debut as artistic director by loosening up the house’s familiar codes, remixing archival prints, and rethinking the idea of the wrap dress itself. From polished to provocative and all beyond creative, the trio was a reminder of how much fun New York fashion can be.