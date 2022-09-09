The Best Celebrity Street Style From New York Fashion Week Spring 2023
byChe Baez
Photo by James Devaney/GC Images
As New York City transitions from extremely hot to slightly less hot weather, fashion week begins—and with that comes a breath of fresh street style air. Show attendees, fashion royalty, and off-duty models alike are pulling out all the stops; going-out tops that had been banished to the back of their closets amid lockdown are now on full display on the streets of Manhattan and Brooklyn. See all the color, tailoring, daring getups, and pure joy, as fashion week kicks off the most anticipated (and watched) month of year for our industry.