FASHION WEEK

The Best Celebrity Street Style From New York Fashion Week Spring 2023

by Che Baez
Bella Hadid in NYC during Fashion Week
Photo by James Devaney/GC Images

As New York City transitions from extremely hot to slightly less hot weather, fashion week begins—and with that comes a breath of fresh street style air. Show attendees, fashion royalty, and off-duty models alike are pulling out all the stops; going-out tops that had been banished to the back of their closets amid lockdown are now on full display on the streets of Manhattan and Brooklyn. See all the color, tailoring, daring getups, and pure joy, as fashion week kicks off the most anticipated (and watched) month of year for our industry.

Kendall Jenner
Photo by Gotham/GC Images
Julia Fox
Photo by Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
Bella Hadid
Photo by Gotham/GC Images
Ciara
Photo by Robert Kamau/GC Images
Emily Ratajkowski
Photo by Gotham/GC Images
Lila Moss
Photo by Pierre Suu/GC Images
Joan Smalls
Photo by Jared Siskin/GC Images
Jennifer Lawrence
Photo by Gotham/GC Images
Laura Harrier
Photo by Raymond Hall/GC Images
Angus Cloud
Photo by Gotham/GC Images
Precious Lee
Photo by Robert Kamau/GC Images
Tyler the Creator
Photo by Gotham/GC Images
Chloë Sevigny
Photo by Gotham/GC Images
Naeem Khan
Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images
Amber Valletta
Photo by Gotham/GC Images
Tory Burch
Photo by Gotham/GC Images
Maria Borges
Photo by Gotham/GC Images
Shalom Harlow
Photo by James Devaney/GC Images
Bella Hadid
Photo by James Devaney/GC Images
Olivia Palermo
Photo by Patricia Schlein/Star Max/GC Images
Jared Leto
Photo by James Devaney/GC Images
Irina Shayk
Photo by James Devaney/GC Images
Tink
Photo by Patricia Schlein/Star Max/GC Images
Diane von Furstenberg
Photo by James Devaney/GC Images
Alton Mason
Photo by James Devaney/GC Images
Maxwell
Photo by James Devaney/GC Images
Christy Turlington and Grace Burns
Photo by James Devaney/GC Images
Evan Mock
Photo by James Devaney/GC Images
Winnie Harlow
Photo by James Devaney/GC Images
Joan Smalls
Photo by James Devaney/GC Images
Gigi Hadid
Photo by Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

In Piferi shoes.

Lily Aldridge
Photo by James Devaney/GC Images
Elsa Hosk
Photo by Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
Anna Wintour
Photo by James Devaney/GC Images
Kat Graham
Photo by Patricia Schlein/Star Max/GC Images
Michael Kors
Photo by James Devaney/GC Images
Alessandra Ambrosio
Photo by Gotham/GC Images
Nicky Hilton Rothschild
Photo by Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Image
Lori Harvey
Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images
Bar Refaeli
Photo by Patricia Schlein/Star Max/GC Images
Joe Jonas
Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images
Sailor Brinkley Cook
Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images
Nina Garcia
Photo by Raymond Hall/GC Images
Nicole Trunfio
Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images
Alicia Silverstone
Photo by Raymond Hall/GC Images

Gigi Hadid
Photo by Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
Janet Jackson
Photo by Raymond Hall/GC Images
Maye Musk
Photo by Raymond Hall/GC Images
Coco Rocha
Photo by Raymond Hall/GC Images

Tessa Brooks
Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images