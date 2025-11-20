Nicholas Hoult Is Having Fun With Fashion—and It Shows

Nicholas Hoult has been acting for nearly his entire life, but summer 2025 marked a shift: suddenly, people weren’t just talking about the 35-year-old Brit’s roles, but his style. As he strutted down the blazing-hot streets of New York while promoting his role as villain Lex Luthor in James Gunn’s Superman, Hoult turned both heads as he quickly achieved Internet boyfriend status.

Of his many viral outfits—coordinated with the help of stylist Jason Bolden, and which included a beautiful brown Tom Ford suit, plenty of Prada and his trusty Jaeger LeCoultre Reverso watch—one in particular sent fans into a frenzy: white Celine jeans and a matching tank top, with a cozy beige sweater tied under his arm, bag in hand. His newly bleached blonde hair became the focal point of the look.

“There’s a story behind things,” Hoult says of his approach to dressing. “We’re always taking on bits of the people we spend time with, or books we read, art, what we listen to. Those things become part of our personality. For me, it’s important not to chase trends, because that becomes a little cringey.”

Hoult was just 11 years old when he broke out in 2002’s About a Boy alongside Hugh Grant, and became a heartthrob as the troubled lead of cult-classic teen drama Skins. He’s gone on to achieve acclaim for performances in projects like The Great, The Favourite, and The Menu, creating a rare career with true longevity. It wasn’t until he worked with Tom Ford on the designer’s first film, 2009’s A Single Man, that Hoult really started paying attention to fashion. Now the pair will reunite for Ford’s upcoming opera drama Cry to Heaven, which also stars Adele and Colin Firth.

Below, Hoult shares his takes on trends, watches, and working with the legendary designer once again:

Fans are calling you a style icon after your Superman press tour this summer.

It was exciting to work with Jason [Bolden] during the Superman press, because he brought a new perspective to what I was willing to try. It helped me own my confidence a little bit more. So, finally, I’ve evolved into a fashion icon. [Laughs]

How did the two of you approach working together?

There’s a playfulness to what Jason does; that’s fun, because I have a playful personality. That doesn’t always come through when you’re taking things too seriously. There’s an off-the-cuffness with Jason, where he’ll roll with the punches and change things up.

Are there certain designers or silhouettes that you’re drawn to?

Tom Ford tailoring, it doesn’t get much better than that. I’ve always liked what Prada is doing, and I think The Row has some beautiful-feeling clothes. But you can’t beat a good, classic pair of Levi’s and a hoodie. I’m doing the school run now [with my kids], so I’m throwing on a hoodie and some jeans day in and day out. At the moment, I’m wearing that—my friend’s brand, actually, Duke & Dexter. He sent me a very cozy sweatshirt. I’m also loving designers like Tony Wack, Studio Nicholson, Lemaire, Dunst, and Wooyoungmi.

Do you have any style icons?

Paul Newman is one of those people who is always effortless, cool, and chic. I’m into racing too, so I look to guys like Steve McQueen, where it wasn’t necessarily about the fashion, but about an ease and an ability to make things look great.

You’re also the face of a new Jaeger-LeCoultre campaign. How did that come about?

I grew up with a love of watches passed down from my father. I was introduced to Jaeger-LeCoultre through the Venice Film Festival, where I’ve had a few films over the years. I visited the manufacturer at the Vallé de Joux, and got an insight into their process, the craftsmanship, and the history.

Which model do you typically wear?

My daily is a Reverso steel-faced watch with my eldest son’s initials, paired with a brown leather strap. It can be dressed up, casual—it’s not gaudy or in-your-face obnoxious, but it’s still stylish.

Are there any trends you participated in that you regret?

I definitely had too-skinny jeans at times. There were some skinny jeans that, combined with my skinny legs, were definitely not ideal. I’ve been on radio and TV shows where they make you look back at old photos, and I know I’ve got terrible ones. But I think—because I’m so horrified and embarrassed by them—my brain has wiped them from my memory to protect me. It was not quite emo, during the Skins era, but I had a long fringe and skinny jeans. I dressed like I was in an indie band.

You bleached your hair for How to Rob a Bank. What’s it been like to be blonde? Would you go for another hair transformation?

I’m willing to try anything. We were prepping to start shooting, and the director, David Leach, called and said, “How do you feel about this character being blonde?” It felt right for the film’s aesthetic. I enjoyed it. Anything you can do physically to change how you feel or how people react to you helps you transform into the character more easily. Next up, we’ll go and shave my head for Lex Luthor again.