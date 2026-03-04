Nicole Kidman may hail from the Land Down Under, but over the past few days her wardrobe has been that of a quintessential New Yorker. Out doing press for Prime Video’s new thriller series Scarpetta, Kidman’s made it her mission to embrace the uniform of every well-to-do Manhattanite: all-black.

For the series’ premiere last night, Kidman hit the red carpet in a look that mixed business and pleasure. Styled by Jason Bolden, the actor wore a monochrome Chanel ensemble consisting of a sharp double-breasted blazer and a sheer maxi skirt. While the coat was strictly tailored in structure, the skirt added a softness with sheer inserts and a fringed hemline. Earlier in the day, though, Kidman exemplified the more straightforward side of tailoring.

The actor again opted for a tailored jacket, though with a standard single-breasted front. Paired with slouchy dress pants, leather loafers, and a burgundy Chanel bag, Kidman could have passed for a downtown magazine’s contributing fashion editor heading to a full day of press appointments.

Michael Loccisano/WireImage/Getty Images

The Hapa Blonde/GC Images/Getty Images

Kidman arrived in New York on Monday wearing the only non-black item of her entire trip thus far: a Chanel leopard coat done in an embossed tweed fabric. (Still, the item leaned into the fashion set’s ongoing obsession with everything animal print.)

And for an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the actor went full downtown cool in a cropped leather jacket and pencil skirt. Naturally, the ensemble was courtesy of the perennial New York It label, Khaite. Everything about Kidman’s Scarpetta fashion choices, from her sleek and strict color palette to her ever-so-slightly tousled hair, reads pure New York.

When in Rome—or, in this case, Manhattan.

XNY/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images

NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

