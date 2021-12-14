Nicole Richie doesn’t need any Christmas decorations in her home because this year, she is the whole damn tree. The fashion designer and mom of two took the holidays into her own hands when she posted two glam shots lounging about her manse in a gorgeous golden dress. All she needs now is an artist to immortalize the shots into a Renaissance painting where they belong.

“My family forgot to take a holiday photo this year… but I didn’t,” Richie captioned her Instagram. Who needs family, though, when you have a pleated, floor-length Oscar De La Renta? Richie provided all of the holiday cheer necessary in the spring/summer 2020 ready-to-wear gown. She let the pleats do the talking, pairing the statement dress with a simple necklace and her hair pulled back. The result is also a bit reminiscent of And Just Like That... Carrie Bradshaw vibes (though a true Carrie look would a few more accessories and and some Manolo Blahniks).

It’s unclear if Richie went anywhere in this ensemble, or if she simply put on the OLDR for an afternoon at home. Honestly, we’re hoping for the latter and if that’s the case, it’s time to update our own loungewear game.