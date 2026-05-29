The biannual Nordstrom sale is back with loads of incredible deals on the designer items you’ve been eyeing for months. The truth is, it would take someone with an absurd amount of time on their hands to go through the thousands of items on offer. Luckily, that’s our job. We scrolled the many pages of Nordstrom.com to find the best items available at a discount. With summer around the corner, the sleeveless Coperni dress will have you looking good even in the worst humidity, while the woven Jacquemus heels are just begging to be brought on vacation. And while it may feel too early to think about fall, nothing is stopping its arrival, so now is as good a time as ever to stock up on a new coat or some sumptuous suede Tom Ford pants. Items like the Mansur Gavriel flats, Frame jeans, and Tory Burch necklace, meanwhile, are seasonless, but these prices make now the best moment to buy. Browse all of our top picks from the sale below, and be sure to snatch them up before they sell out.