FASHION

The 17 Best Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Fashion Deals

Get started on summer and fall shopping now.

by Carolyn Twersky Winkler
nordstrom anniversary sale best fashion deals
Images courtesy of Nordstrom. Collage by Kimberly Duck
We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

The biannual Nordstrom sale is back with loads of incredible deals on the designer items you’ve been eyeing for months. The truth is, it would take someone with an absurd amount of time on their hands to go through the thousands of items on offer. Luckily, that’s our job. We scrolled the many pages of Nordstrom.com to find the best items available at a discount. With summer around the corner, the sleeveless Coperni dress will have you looking good even in the worst humidity, while the woven Jacquemus heels are just begging to be brought on vacation. And while it may feel too early to think about fall, nothing is stopping its arrival, so now is as good a time as ever to stock up on a new coat or some sumptuous suede Tom Ford pants. Items like the Mansur Gavriel flats, Frame jeans, and Tory Burch necklace, meanwhile, are seasonless, but these prices make now the best moment to buy. Browse all of our top picks from the sale below, and be sure to snatch them up before they sell out. 

Acne Studios Layered Short Sleeve Wool Polo Sweater
$348
$580
Nordstrom
Coperni Technical Tailored Balloon Dress
$480
$800
Nordstrom
Jacquemus Les Escarpins Tourni Pointed Toe Pump
$654
$1,090
Nordstrom
Diotima Cotton Handkerchief Skirt
$657
$1,095
Nordstrom
Versace Medium Vivian Leather Shoulder Bag
$2,240
$3,200
Nordstrom
Eckhaus Latta Duet Double Layer Micromesh Skirt
$153
$255
Nordstrom
Marni Check Longline Wool Coat
$2,280
$3,800
Nordstrom
Mansur Gavriel Ruched Ballerina Flat
$297
$495
Nordstrom
Tory Burch Wave Collar Necklace
$116.99
$260
Nordstrom
Bode Lodge Beaded Cashmere Cardigan
$546
$780
Nordstrom
The Row Penelope Ankle Strap Pump
$774
$0
Nordstrom
Frame The Bubble Jeans
$223.50
$298
Nordstrom
Lanvin Trench In Charmeuse
$1,495
$2,990
Nordstrom
Simone Rocha Ballerina Grip Sneaker
$531
$885
Nordstrom
Tom Ford Five-Pocket Suede Straight Leg Pants
$3,090
$5,150
Nordstrom
Proenza Schouler Cashmere Blend Funnel Neck Sweater
$1,014
$1,690
Nordstrom
Nackiyè Precious Cargo Denim Crop Jacket
$999
$1,665
Nordstrom