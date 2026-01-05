There’s Lots of Reasons to Love Odessa A’zion’s Red Carpet Style

Most actors dream of a breakout year like Odessa A’zion’s 2025. The star had two major roles with I Love LA, the HBO series in which she plays a influencer named Tallulah, and in Marty Supreme, where she starred opposite Timothée Chalamet and Gwyneth Paltrow. But it didn’t happen over night. A’zion grew up in Los Angeles, and has been working steadily as an actress for years. Past credits include a run on Nashville, the Netflix teen drama Grand Union, and the films Am I OK? and Hellraiser. Naturally, all that time in Hollywood circles afforded A’zion the opportunity to fine-tune her personal style through the years.

Much like the characters she plays on screen, A’zion marches to the beat of her own drum when it comes to getting dressed. She has a preference for baggy menswear silhouettes, whether it be an Oxford shirt layered with a knit sweater or a too-big suit worn sans shirt. Despite the actor’s love of separates, though, she’s not above a fully sequined moment or a fitted dress done in black lace.

Here, a look through Odessa A’zion’s time on the red carpet.

2025: Critics Choice Awards Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images A’zion’s Ott Dubai dress, with its all-over sequins and Boho sleeves, evoked images of Stevie Nicks in the late ’70s.

2025: Marty Supreme New York Premiere ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images At the Marty Supreme New York premiere, A’zion wore a dress from the Santee Alley fashion district in Los Angeles that she had tailored to her body.

2025: Marty Supreme L.A. Premiere Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images In Marc Jacobs, A’zion served major CEO energy at the Marty Supreme premiere in Los Angeles.

2025: The Hollywood Reporter Women in Entertainment Gala Monica Schipper/WireImage/Getty Images Big, baggy layers were the choice for A’zion at a 2025 gala in Los Angeles. Her sweater was from Loewe.

2025: Governors Awards JC Olivera/WWD/Getty Images Even more romantic silhouettes, like this draped dress A’zion wore to the 2025 Governors Awards, are done in all-black.

2025: GQ Men of the Year Phillip Faraone/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The actor hit up the GQ Men of the Year party in a pared-back Dior jumper and leather trousers.

2025: Vanity Fair Oscar Party Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images A’zion was hiding some funky socks under her sleek Oscars party look.

2024: Palm Springs Film Festival Michael Tullberg/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images A’zion isn’t afraid to ruffle feathers, which in 2024 included wearing a cartoon printed jumper by Stella McCartney and oversized jeans.

2022: Elton John Oscar Party Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage/Getty Images She went topless at the 2022 Oscars after parties with a retro top coat and disco-ready pants.