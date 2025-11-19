How Olivia Dean Is Rewriting the Playbook of Pop Star Fashion

Videos of Olivia Dean performing her hit songs like “Man I Need” and “Nice To Each Other” are electric. The comment section is equally as ecstatic. One will read, “She’s so refreshing.” Another: “Her stylist loves her.” Well, that stylist, Simone Beyene, has been dressing the British singer in a wardrobe defined by sequined dance dresses, skirt sets, and romantic, retro-leaning silhouettes that rewrite the rules of modern pop-star dressing.

From playful spins on classics—like Chanel tweeds and Burberry checks—to cool girl looks from Conner Ives and Chopova Lowena, the Grammy-nominated artist’s style runs the gamut. But, through it all, Dean’s fashion choices—much like her soulful music—project the sense that she’s dressing for herself, and having fun while doing it.

Here, Olivia Dean’s best fashion moments from the red carpet to the stage.

2025: ARIA Awards Don Arnold/WireImage/Getty Images At the ARIA Awards in Sydney, Dean hit the red carpet in a billowing Richard Quinn gown paired with sparkle heels by Jimmy Choo.

2025: Saturday Night Live NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images Versace’s new designer Dario Vitale created this custom dance dress for Dean to wear during her first-ever SNL performance in 2025. It was a shortened version of an outfit that debuted on the spring 2026 Versace runway.

NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images Vitale also thought up this draped satin number with a chiffon cape.

2025: CFDA Awards Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images At the 2025 CFDAs, she paired her butter yellow Thom Browne dress with Cartier jewels.

2025: Austin City Limits Rick Kern/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Dean’s ACL dress from the It girl-loved label, Chopova Lowena, featured a flouncy bubble skirt and butterfly-shaped crystals.

2025: Today Show NDZ/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images Performing on the Today Show, Dean put her spin on Chanel’s classic tweed.

2025: Burberry Show Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images Although the star usually prefers a teensy little dress, she bundled up in Burberry’s classic check print to attend the label’s London Fashion Week show.

2025: Forwards Festival Mike Lewis/Redferns/Getty Images She went full Y2K pop star in a hot pink dress by Conner Ives paired with Celine sunglasses.

2025: The Tonight Show NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images On The Tonight Show, Dean wore a fringe-filled look from Feben, Central Saint Martins graduate Feben Vemmenby’s eponymous label.

2025: Hyde Park Performance Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images This custom Louis Vuitton number with ruffles and multi-color stones looked straight out of a 2000s rom-com.

2025: Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy Premiere Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images Her fitted black dress at the Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy premiere was defined by its pearl-strand straps.

2024: The Fashion Awards Dave Benett/Dave Benett Collection/Getty Images She was green in Gucci at the Fashion Awards in Loondon.

2023: The Mercury Prize Dave Benett/Dave Benett Collection/Getty Images Dean complemented this velour Rabanne moment with matching eyeshadow.

2022: BAFTA Dinner Jeff Spicer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images This Chanel dress started off simple, but exploded into a dramatic, feather-trimmed bubble skirt.