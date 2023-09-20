Olivia Rodrigo has been in the spotlight since her pre-teens but it seems that her star is continually on the rise. Though she is most known for her musical prowess, the California-native got her start in acting via kiddie comedy series Bizaardvark. Shortly after, she landed the then biggest role of her young career as Nini Salazar-Roberts in the Disney+ series High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (which she eventually left in 2022 to focus on music).

In only a few years, Rodrigo has gone from Disney star to reigning pop-punk princess, not only thanks to her critically-acclaimed albums Sour and GUTS, but also due to her unique style sense. On the red carpet, she’s gravitated towards bright, Gen Z styles that are never without an added edge. She’s championed designers both rising and established—from Versace and Miu Miu to Ludovic de Saint Sernin and Fancí. Through it all, Rordigo has cemented herself as one of the most exciting voices in music and fashion. Below, take a look back at Olivia Rodrigo’s best red carpet moments from High School Musical to now.

2023: MTV Video Music Awards Taylor Hill/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images All that glitters is, well, silver. At the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards, Rodrigo dazzled in a custom Ludovic de Saint Sernin gown.

2023: Met Gala Michael Buckner/Variety/Getty Images For an impressive third Met Gala appearance at age 20, the singer went with a dramatic black and white Thom Browne look in keeping with the Karl Lagerfeld theme.

2023: Grammy Awards Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Rodrigo got in on the sheer red carpet craze with this skin-baring Miu Miu dress she wore to the 2023 Grammy Awards.

2022: iHeartRadio Music Awards Billboard/Penske Media/Getty Images Though Rodrigo took home three awards at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music event, her purple Versace mini dress and skin-tight boots were just as much of a winner.

2022: Grammy Awards Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images At the 2022 Grammy Awards, Rodrigo graced the red carpet in a black and purple Vivienne Westwood gown and coordinating opera gloves.

2022: Met Gala Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images The singer turned heads in this glittering Versace gown, complete with a sizable slit, that she paired with statement heels, voluminous hair, and butterfly clips.

2022: Driving Home 2 U Premiere Kyusung Gong/Disney General Entertainment Content/Getty Images Well ahead of the current bow trend, the star sported a dainty Fancí corset and pink mini skirt to the 2022 Driving Home 2 U premiere.

2022: Billboard Women in Music Awards ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images This belted maxi dress from New York label Area was the ensemble of choice for Rodrigo when she attended the 2022 Billboard Women in Music Awards.

2022: Brit Awards Ian West - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images Rodrigo was certainly amongst the best dressed at the 2022 Brit Awards in this chainmail Alexandre Vauthier number.

2021: Opening Gala for the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images Rodrigo was a vision in Saint Laurent for the 2021 opening gala of the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures.

2021: Met Gala Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Rodrigo turned heads at the 2021 Met Gala in this lace Saint Laurent bodysuit.

2021: MTV Video Music Awards Rob Kim/FilmMagic/Getty Images For her first time at the MTV Video Music Awards, the songstress made quite the statement in a pastel Versace gown.

2021: Brit Awards JMEnternational/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Rdorgio somehow made the highlighter yellow of this Dior dress work at the 2021 Brit Awards.

2021: American Music Awards Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images This feather and sheer David Koma look that Rodrigo wore to the 2021 American Music Awards would double as the perfect party dress.

2019: D23 Expo Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Before her solo breakout, Rodrigo was a mainstay on the Disney circuit—here, she wore a white turtleneck and corduroy pants to the D23 Expo in 2019.

2018: Radio Disney Music Awards Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images Even as a teenager, Rodrigo still had a passion for pink and lots of sparkle.

2017: Coco Premiere Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic/Getty Images The singer was lightyears ahead of the ballet shoe trend when she wore a red lace-up pair to the Coco premiere in 2017.