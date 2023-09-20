Olivia Rodrigo has been in the spotlight since her pre-teens but it seems that her star is continually on the rise. Though she is most known for her musical prowess, the California-native got her start in acting via kiddie comedy series
Bizaardvark. Shortly after, she landed the then biggest role of her young career as Nini Salazar-Roberts in the Disney+ series High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (which she eventually left in 2022 to focus on music).
In only a few years, Rodrigo has gone from Disney star to reigning pop-punk princess, not only thanks to her critically-acclaimed albums
Sour and GUTS, but also due to her unique style sense. On the red carpet, she’s gravitated towards bright, Gen Z styles that are never without an added edge. She’s championed designers both rising and established—from Versace and Miu Miu to Ludovic de Saint Sernin and Fancí. Through it all, Rordigo has cemented herself as one of the most exciting voices in music and fashion. Below, take a look back at Olivia Rodrigo’s best red carpet moments from High School Musical to now.
2023: MTV Video Music Awards
All that glitters is, well, silver. At the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards, Rodrigo dazzled in a custom Ludovic de Saint Sernin gown.
For an impressive third Met Gala appearance at age 20, the singer went with a dramatic black and white Thom Browne look in keeping with the Karl Lagerfeld theme.
Rodrigo got in on the sheer red carpet craze with this skin-baring Miu Miu dress she wore to the 2023 Grammy Awards.
2022: iHeartRadio Music Awards
Though Rodrigo took home three awards at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music event, her purple Versace mini dress and skin-tight boots were just as much of a winner.
At the 2022 Grammy Awards, Rodrigo graced the red carpet in a black and purple Vivienne Westwood gown and coordinating opera gloves.
The singer turned heads in this glittering Versace gown, complete with a sizable slit, that she paired with statement heels, voluminous hair, and butterfly clips.
2022:
Driving Home 2 U Premiere
Well ahead of the current bow trend, the star sported a dainty Fancí corset and pink mini skirt to the 2022
Driving Home 2 U premiere.
2022: Billboard Women in Music Awards
This belted maxi dress from New York label Area was the ensemble of choice for Rodrigo when she attended the 2022 Billboard Women in Music Awards.
Rodrigo was certainly amongst the best dressed at the 2022 Brit Awards in this chainmail Alexandre Vauthier number.
2021: Opening Gala for the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures
Rodrigo was a vision in Saint Laurent for the 2021 opening gala of the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures.
Rodrigo turned heads at the 2021 Met Gala in this lace Saint Laurent bodysuit.
2021: MTV Video Music Awards
For her first time at the MTV Video Music Awards, the songstress made quite the statement in a pastel Versace gown.
Rdorgio somehow made the highlighter yellow of this Dior dress work at the 2021 Brit Awards.
2021: American Music Awards
This feather and sheer David Koma look that Rodrigo wore to the 2021 American Music Awards would double as the perfect party dress.
Before her solo breakout, Rodrigo was a mainstay on the Disney circuit—here, she wore a white turtleneck and corduroy pants to the D23 Expo in 2019.
2018: Radio Disney Music Awards
Even as a teenager, Rodrigo still had a passion for pink and lots of sparkle.
The singer was lightyears ahead of the ballet shoe trend when she wore a red lace-up pair to the
Coco premiere in 2017.
15-year-old Rodrigo stepped out to
The Swap premiere in a patterned chiffon dress and leather boots.