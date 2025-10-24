These days, musicians love to drop easter eggs and hidden clues for their most devoted fans to find. Olivia Rodrigo might be doing it with custom Miu Miu. The singer-songwriter has confirmed that her third album is on the way, and she appears to be dropping some major hints heading into her new chapter. At a performance in New York last night, Rodrigo said goodbye to her Guts era in green Miu Miu minidress that sparked speculation about her next album title.

Accesorized with knee-high white socks and dark green ballet flats, the dress featured spaghetti straps, an empire waist, and open pleats running down the sides. Fans were most tuned into the fact that it was embroidered with dozens of clovers—a detail that aligns neatly with fan theories that her forthcoming album might be titled Luck.

Christopher Polk/Billboard/Getty Images

While OR3 is still untitled officially, fans are speculating Luck as the project’s title. In addition to her Miu Miu look, the singer’s been dropping hints on social media with polka dots, ladybug emojis, and the phrase “luckiest girl alive.”

Rodrigo’s upcoming album follows her critically acclaimed records, Sour and Guts, released in 2021 and 2023, respectively. Following Guts, the singer confirmed in 2023 that her next project would continue her theme of naming her albums with a “four-letter word.” She’s played coy about the themes of the record, but expect a more mature side of the singer to come out as she recently said, “As I just grow as a person, and I learn more about music, and I have different perspectives, it’s impossible for that not to be reflected in your songwriting.”

Even if fans are right with Luck, Rodrigo is keeping her cards close. “I had the title of Guts and Sour at the beginning of the album-making process, but for this album, I’m kind of still finding it right now,” Rodrigo said of OR3 prior to her performance last night. “I have a few options that are twirling around in my brain. I have one that I’m feeling good about, and I think that’ll be the title, but I am not 100 percent positive yet. I’m not writing it in stone quite yet.” But is she writing in Miu Miu?