Olivia Rodrigo Does a 2025 Version Of Ballet-Core

Ballet flats are so last season, according to Olivia Rodrigo. After arriving back in New York City from her trip to Los Angeles for the Grammys, the singer dressed up in the ultimate ballerina dress. But instead of ballerina slippers to match, Rodrigo opted for ballerina shoes with a considerable heel. Certainly not fit for pirouettes, but perfect to snap some photos for Instagram.

Rodrigo wore a pair of satin pumps that featured lace-up black straps and a bow-trimmed front modeled after a classic ballerina shoe. A red sole indicated its maker: Christian Louboutin. Rodrigo leaned into the ballet-core style of her shoes by pairing them with a flouncy, ruffled mini dress.

Fashion girls (Rodrigo included) revived the humble ballet shoe over the past few years, pairing the French Girl staple with everything from baggy blue jeans to printed sundresses. The Row’s simple flats are a favorite among celebrities, but Rodrigo is quietly building a collection of ballet slippers that are quite unconventional. In addition to these heeled Louboutins, she also owns a pair of the Zendaya-favorite Margiela Tabi flats in black leather.

@oliviarodrigo

The ballet slipper is just the latest piece of 2000s fashion to come back in style recently. And considering Rodrigo’s penchant for vintage gems, it’s no wonder she decided to put a very 2025 twist on the ballet flats trend while in New York.

Over in Los Angeles, the singer tapped into her status as a fashion nerd on the Grammys red carpet. She picked out an archival Versace look from the brand’s spring 2000 collection. Her bombshell dress featured a plunging neckline and ab-baring cut-outs.

Whether she’s offering her take on an aughts trend or merely wearing fashion straight from the aughts, Rodrigo is an expert when it comes to vintage style.