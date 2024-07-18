Five Designers Making Standout Fashion for the 2024 Paris Olympics
Fashion manages to find its way into every aspect of life these days, and this year’s Olympic Games is no exception. Of course, the setting of Paris, one of the world’s fashion capitals, guaranteed some sartorial focus on the worldwide event. Combine the stylish setting with the fact that luxury goods conglomerate LVMH is one of the Games’s premium sponsors and you’ve got the makings of one of the most fashion-forward Olympics yet.
LVMH’s involvement means the luxury will extend beyond clothing. Yes, one of the company’s houses, Berluti, is designing the opening ceremony looks for France, but LVMH-owned brands will be taking part in other ways as well. The coveted medals are designed by Parisian jeweler Chaumet, and those lucky enough to win one will be presented with the gold, silver, or bronze tokens on a Louis Vuitton tray, carried by medal bearers dressed head to toe in the brand. It’s safe to say every aspect of these upcoming Games will bear a touch of refinement.
The style showcase will begin on July 26th, when the world-renowned athletes board boats on the Seine to celebrate the opening of the 2024 Summer Games. Each country’s style will be represented with custom ensembles created for the specific occasion, showing off their national pride in the form of color choice, tailoring, and detailed finishes. But the fashion parade won’t end there. Every time an athlete steps on a court, field, or track, they will represent their country in meticulously chosen uniforms, designed by their respective nation’s brightest style stars. Below, a look at five of the designers who had the honor of dressing their country’s athletes for sports’s biggest stage, and what they have in store for the 2024 Paris Olympics.