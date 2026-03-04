A History of Oprah’s Rare Fashion Week Appearances

Front rows at fashion week are always over-crowded with celebrities, influencers, and brand ambassadors—but there’s a few celebrities who can make an entire room go silent when they enter. Oprah is one of them, though she’s hardly a fashion week regular. Which is precisely why, on the rare occasion the media mogul does take a seat at the shows, the moment is worth paying attention to.

Over the years, Winfrey has made a handful of memorable appearances at the shows, often in support of designers she personally admires and, usually, with her bestie Gayle King as her seat mate. In the 2000s, it was Karl Lagerfeld’s Chanel, Valentino Garavani, and John Galliano at Dior. Nowadays, the mogul keeps her appearances to a minimum, opting to support designers close to her heart—mainly, Stella McCartney and Ralph Lauren.

Here, a guide to Oprah’s time on the front row.

Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Oprah paired a peach double-breasted suit coat with brown parachute pants to attend McCartney’s equine-themed fall 2026 presentation.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Winfrey and King stepped turned Ralph Lauren’s spring 2026 show in a girls night out.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Back in 2025, Winfrey took a seat between pals Gayle King and Whoopi Goldberg to watch Christian Siriano’s spring 2026 runway, held at, of all places, Macy’s iconic Herald Square store.

Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/French Select/Getty Images In 2019, Winfrey took in McCartney’s fall presentation next to Edward Enninful and Karlie Kloss.

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images/Getty Images For Ralph Lauren’s 50th anniversary event at New York Fashion Week in 2018, she kept it simple in a black sheath dress.

Michel Dufour/French Select/Getty Images After John Galliano’s spring 2005 show for Dior, Oprah took a nearly two decade-hiatus from sitting on the front row.

Michel Dufour/French Select/Getty Images She was a lady in pearl and Chanel tweed for the label’s 2005 catwalk.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images Backstage, she met with the late Valentino Garavani following the designer’s 2005 presentation.