Thought the 2026 Oscars were over once the award for Best Picture is handed out? Think again. After the ceremony, stars are letting loose at the 2026 Oscars after-parties. As the festivities wrap at the Dolby Theatre tonight, the industry’s biggest names—from Timothée Chalamet (and perhaps, Kylie Jenner) to Teyana Taylor and Emma Stone—trade the formalities of the main red carpet for something a little more daring. Think: sheer gowns, archival couture, and party-ready tailoring.

As the decades have progressed, the after-parties have become almost, if not just as, exciting as the Oscars red carpet itself. It’s an arena for stars to really let loose, which in recent years has meant a boatload of sheer dresses and naked looks. The bulk of the standout fashion moments take place at Vanity Fair’s famous bash, held this year at the LACMA, but there’s also Elton John’s annual viewing party, and invite-only gatherings like the one hosted by Madonna and Guy Oseary that are sure to draw stars. A select few who aren’t afraid to brave the L.A. traffic may even make the rounds at multiple fêtes.

Below, see every sheer, sparkling, and dance-ready look from the 2026 Oscars after-parties.

Dua Lipa Variety/Variety/Getty Images In Gucci.

Jessica Alba Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Kiernan Shipka Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Quenlin Blackwell Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Chanel.

Danny Ramirez Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images In Saint Laurent.

Alysa Liu Michael Kovac/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz Beckham Michael Loccisano/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Keke Palmer Jerod Harris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Saint Laurent, Spinelli Kilcollin and Isabel Delgado jewelry.

Lola Young Michael Loccisano/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Tove Lo Michael Loccisano/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Dove Cameron Michael Loccisano/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Donatella Versace Michael Loccisano/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Tina Knowles Michael Loccisano/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images