The Boldest Celebrity Looks From the 2026 Oscars After-Parties
Thought the 2026 Oscars were over once the award for Best Picture is handed out? Think again. After the ceremony, stars are letting loose at the 2026 Oscars after-parties. As the festivities wrap at the Dolby Theatre tonight, the industry’s biggest names—from Timothée Chalamet (and perhaps, Kylie Jenner) to Teyana Taylor and Emma Stone—trade the formalities of the main red carpet for something a little more daring. Think: sheer gowns, archival couture, and party-ready tailoring.
As the decades have progressed, the after-parties have become almost, if not just as, exciting as the Oscars red carpet itself. It’s an arena for stars to really let loose, which in recent years has meant a boatload of sheer dresses and naked looks. The bulk of the standout fashion moments take place at Vanity Fair’s famous bash, held this year at the LACMA, but there’s also Elton John’s annual viewing party, and invite-only gatherings like the one hosted by Madonna and Guy Oseary that are sure to draw stars. A select few who aren’t afraid to brave the L.A. traffic may even make the rounds at multiple fêtes.
Below, see every sheer, sparkling, and dance-ready look from the 2026 Oscars after-parties.
Dua Lipa
In Gucci.
Jessica Alba
Kiernan Shipka
Quenlin Blackwell
In Chanel.
Danny Ramirez
In Saint Laurent.
Alysa Liu
Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz Beckham
Keke Palmer
In Saint Laurent, Spinelli Kilcollin and Isabel Delgado jewelry.