With the fall 2026 fashion shows having just wrapped in Paris last week, there was plenty of style inspiration to draw from for the red carpet of the 98th annual Academy Awards on Sunday, March 15. All of this year’s biggest stars gathered at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles to celebrate cinema—and right off the bat, classic Hollywood glamour was given a modern twist. Take nominee Rose Byrne. The If I Had Legs I’d Kick You actor donned a black Dior dress that dipped halfway down her back, and echoed themes from designer Jonathan Anderson’s sophomore collection shown earlier this month, like beaded flowers that evoked a stroll through the Tuileries.

Jessie Buckley, also up for best actress for her star turn in Hamnet, continued her Chanel streak in a custom pink bustier chiffon dress with a red satin leather stole that was inspired by a look Grace Kelly wore to the Oscars in the 1950s. Both Mia Goth and Elle Fanning leaned into the bridal vibe that seemed to be a trend of the evening (the latter wore a Cartier necklace dating all the way back to 1904). Best actor nominees Timothée Chalamet and Jacob Elordi held it down for the guys, in ivory Givenchy and a Bottega Veneta tux, respectively. And Teyana Taylor, an awards season favorite nominated for One Battle After Another, stunned in a black-and-white feather gown also by Matthieu Blazy, which complemented her dazzling Tiffany & Co. jewelry: a platinum necklace with a diamond of over 18 carats. For more of our favorite looks of the evening, keep scrolling.

Zendaya in Louis Vuitton Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Teyana Taylor in Chanel and Tiffany & Co. jewelry Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Timothée Chalamet in Givenchy Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Rose Byrne in Dior Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Jessie Buckley in Chanel Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Wagner Moura Photo by JC Olivera/WWD via Getty Images

Amy Madigan in Dior Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage

Jacob Elordi in Bottega Veneta Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Elle Fanning in Givenchy and Cartier jewelry Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage

Emma Stone in Louis Vuitton Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Mia Goth in Dior Photo by JC Olivera/WWD via Getty Images

Gracie Abrams in Chanel and Chanel High Jewelry Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images