With the fall 2026 fashion shows having just wrapped in Paris last week, there was plenty of style inspiration to draw from for the red carpet of the 98th annual Academy Awards on Sunday, March 15. All of this year’s biggest stars gathered at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles to celebrate cinema—and right off the bat, classic Hollywood glamour was given a modern twist. Take nominee Rose Byrne. The If I Had Legs I’d Kick You actor donned a black Dior dress that dipped halfway down her back, and echoed themes from designer Jonathan Anderson’s sophomore collection shown earlier this month, like beaded flowers that evoked a stroll through the Tuileries.
Jessie Buckley, also up for best actress for her star turn in Hamnet, continued her Chanel streak in a custom pink bustier chiffon dress with a red satin leather stole that was inspired by a look Grace Kelly wore to the Oscars in the 1950s. Both Mia Goth and Elle Fanning leaned into the bridal vibe that seemed to be a trend of the evening (the latter wore a Cartier necklace dating all the way back to 1904). Best actor nominees Timothée Chalamet and Jacob Elordi held it down for the guys, in ivory Givenchy and a Bottega Veneta tux, respectively. And Teyana Taylor, an awards season favorite nominated for One Battle After Another, stunned in a black-and-white feather gown also by Matthieu Blazy, which complemented her dazzling Tiffany & Co. jewelry: a platinum necklace with a diamond of over 18 carats. For more of our favorite looks of the evening, keep scrolling.
Zendaya in Louis Vuitton
Teyana Taylor in Chanel and Tiffany & Co. jewelry
Timothée Chalamet in Givenchy
Rose Byrne in Dior
Jessie Buckley in Chanel
Wagner Moura
Amy Madigan in Dior
Jacob Elordi in Bottega Veneta
Elle Fanning in Givenchy and Cartier jewelry
Emma Stone in Louis Vuitton
Mia Goth in Dior
Gracie Abrams in Chanel and Chanel High Jewelry
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