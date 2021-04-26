There’s one major rule for Hollywood’s biggest night: no Zoom. The second biggest rule? Well, it’s more of a suggestion, but no hoodies shall be seen at the 2021 Oscars, which are to be presented live, in-person, and with socially distanced attendees going all out instead of cozying up at home in couture pajamas and casual wear. Viola Davis understood the assignment, arriving at the 93rd Academy Awards in Alexander McQueen, and so did Riz Ahmed, who made his red carpet debut with his wife, Fatima Farheen Mirza wearing Prada (she donned Valentino). Just an hour into the red carpet pre-show, a handful of trends already emerged—including ab-baring, which Zendaya took part in while wearing Valentino. In unprecedented times, these stars and their stylists still took care to have fun with fashion for the biggest awards ceremony of the season. See our full list of best looks, below.

LaKeith Stanfield in Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello. Photo by Campbell Addy

Carey Mulligan in Valentino Haute Couture. Photo by Matt Petit/A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images

Riz Ahmed in Prada. Photo by Chris Pizzello-Pool/Getty Images

Daniel Kaluuya in Bottega Veneta and Cartier. Photo by Micaiah Carter

Zendaya in Valentino and Bulgari. Photo by Chris Pizzello-Pool/Getty Images

Laura Dern in Oscar de la Renta. Photo by Chris Pizzello-Pool/Getty Images

Regina King in Louis Vuitton. Photo by Chris Pizzello-Pool/Getty Images