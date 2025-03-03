The 14 Best Dressed Stars at the 2025 Oscars

At long last, we have arrived at the final stop of awards season: the 2025 Oscars. The 97th annual Academy Awards—taking place at Dolby Theater in Los Angeles—was a red-carpet-turned-runway on Sunday night, with many stars donning the latest looks from the spring 2025 couture catwalks and others making major archival pulls. The nominees came out in their finest, from Fernanda Torres—up for a Best Actress award for her role in I’m Still Here—who wore a gown from Chanel’s spring-summer 2025 collection made of guipure, black silk chiffon, feathers, and jeweled buttons (and a sequined jacket to match). Best Actress contender Demi Moore shut down the red carpet in her glittering Armani Privé number, which featured draping and padded hips at the front—the choice of designer was no doubt strategic, as Giorgio Armani has a strong track record of dressing Oscar winners. Elle Fanning wore a very special Givenchy gown: designer Sarah Burton’s first-ever couture piece for the French house, a white frock with a black empire waist and a watteau-back silhouette paired with Cartier jewels. But it was Fanning’s A Complete Unknown costar, Timothée Chalamet, who perhaps stole the show in a butter-yellow cropped jacket and matching slacks cut like a pair of jeans also from Givenchy. It was a pretty electric moment for the star—one that will ring especially unforgettable if he wins Best Actor for his portrayal of Bob Dylan in the James Mangold film. For more of our favorite looks of the night, keep scrolling.

Mikey Madison in Christian Dior and Tiffany & Co. Jewelry Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Selena Gomez in Ralph Lauren and Bulgari Jewelry Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Timothée Chalamet in Givenchy and Cartier Jewelry Photo by JC Olivera/WWD via Getty Images

Fernanda Torres in Chanel Couture and Chanel High Jewelry Christina House / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Zoe Saldaña in Saint Laurent Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Demi Moore in Armani and Chopard Jewelry Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Elle Fanning in Givenchy Couture by Sarah Burton and Cartier Jewelry Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Lupita Nyong’o in Chanel and Chanel High Jewelry Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Michelle Yeoh in Balenciaga and Boucheron Jewelry Photo by Kevin Mazur/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Colman Domingo in Valentino Photo by Kevin Mazur/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Miley Cyrus in McQueen and Boucheron Jewelry Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage

Andrew Garfield in Gucci Photo by Kevin Mazur/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Emma Stone in Louis Vuitton Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Lily Rose-Depp in Chanel and Chanel High Jewelry Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images