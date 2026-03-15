All the Must-See Celebrity Fashion From the 2026 Oscars Red Carpet
Hollywood’s most glamorous night has officially arrived: the 2026 Oscars. After months of red carpets that delivered everything from sweeping couture gowns to daring archival revivals, the film world’s biggest names descended upon the Dolby Theatre tonight for the 98th Academy Awards, with Conan O’Brien returning to host. Leading the nominations this year is Ryan Coogler’s Sinners, which heads into the ceremony with a record-breaking 16 nods. Close behind is One Battle After Another with 13 nominations, while Frankenstein, Marty Supreme, and Sentimental Value follow with nine each.
But before those coveted gold statuettes are handed out inside, the actors and directors behind the year’s most talked-about films have already taken their turn in the spotlight on the Oscars red carpet. With nominees including Timothée Chalamet, Teyana Taylor, Elle Fanning, and Emma Stone and presenters like Nicole Kidman, Gwyneth Paltrow, Channing Tatum, and Pedro Pascal, the evening, per usual, is hardly lacking in star power.
Below, see every glamorous dress, suit, and dazzling jewel from the 2026 Oscars red carpet.
Renate Reinsve
In Louis Vuitton.
Chase Infiniti
In Louis Vuitton and De Beers jewelry.
Odessa A'zion
Rose Byrne
In Dior.
Hudson Williams
In Balenciaga and Bulgari jewelry.
Misty Copeland
In David Koma and Jared Atelier jewelry.
Felicity Jones
In Prada and Fred Leighton jewelry.
Barbie Ferreira
In Gap Studio by Zac Posen.
Ji-young Yoo
In Carolina Herrera.
Ariana Greenblatt
EJAE
Audrey Nuna
In Thom Browne.
Rei Ami
Kieran Culkin
Shaboozey
In Campillo.
Alicia Silverstone
Isabela Merced
Milo Manheim
Vicky Krieps
In Bottega Veneta.
Gabriel Leone
In Louis Vuitton and Bulgari jewelry.
Charithra Chandran
In Miss Sohee and Chopard jewelry.
Auli'i Cravalho
In Antonio Marras and Brilliant Earth jewelry.
Mckenna Grace
Manu Rios
In Saint Laurent.
Bruna Marquezine
In Gucci.
Jayme Lawson
Arden Cho
In Miss Sohee.
Ruth E. Carter
Jacobi Jupe
Spike Lee and Tonya Lewis Lee
Mason Thames
In Saint Laurent and Garatti jewelry.
Arón Piper
Joel Edgerton
Germaine Le and Wagner Moura
Arden Cho
May Hong
Law Roach
Ryan Destiny
In Ami.
Maggie Kang
Ari Aster
Amelia Dimoldenberg
In Ralph Lauren and Bulgari jewelry.
Lola Kirke
Jihoon
Chase Stokes
Bella Thorne
Kumail Nanjiani
Marsai Martin
Calum Harper
Tig Notaro
Adam Pearson
Lena Mahfouf
In Georges Hobeika.