All the Must-See Celebrity Fashion From the 2026 Oscars Red Carpet

Hollywood’s most glamorous night has officially arrived: the 2026 Oscars. After months of red carpets that delivered everything from sweeping couture gowns to daring archival revivals, the film world’s biggest names descended upon the Dolby Theatre tonight for the 98th Academy Awards, with Conan O’Brien returning to host. Leading the nominations this year is Ryan Coogler’s Sinners, which heads into the ceremony with a record-breaking 16 nods. Close behind is One Battle After Another with 13 nominations, while Frankenstein, Marty Supreme, and Sentimental Value follow with nine each.

But before those coveted gold statuettes are handed out inside, the actors and directors behind the year’s most talked-about films have already taken their turn in the spotlight on the Oscars red carpet. With nominees including Timothée Chalamet, Teyana Taylor, Elle Fanning, and Emma Stone and presenters like Nicole Kidman, Gwyneth Paltrow, Channing Tatum, and Pedro Pascal, the evening, per usual, is hardly lacking in star power.

Below, see every glamorous dress, suit, and dazzling jewel from the 2026 Oscars red carpet.

Renate Reinsve Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Louis Vuitton.

Chase Infiniti Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Louis Vuitton and De Beers jewelry.

Odessa A'zion Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Rose Byrne Julian Hamilton/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Dior.

Hudson Williams Frazer Harrison/WireImage/Getty Images In Balenciaga and Bulgari jewelry.

Misty Copeland David Fisher/Shutterstock In David Koma and Jared Atelier jewelry.

Felicity Jones Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Prada and Fred Leighton jewelry.

Barbie Ferreira Arturo Holmes/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Gap Studio by Zac Posen.

Ji-young Yoo FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images In Carolina Herrera.

Ariana Greenblatt Arturo Holmes/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

EJAE Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Audrey Nuna Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images In Thom Browne.

Rei Ami Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Kieran Culkin Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage

Shaboozey Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Campillo.

Alicia Silverstone Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Isabela Merced Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage

Milo Manheim Arturo Holmes/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Vicky Krieps Arturo Holmes/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Bottega Veneta.

Gabriel Leone Arturo Holmes/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Louis Vuitton and Bulgari jewelry.

Charithra Chandran Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage In Miss Sohee and Chopard jewelry.

Auli'i Cravalho Arturo Holmes/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Antonio Marras and Brilliant Earth jewelry.

Mckenna Grace Arturo Holmes/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Manu Rios Matei Horvath/FilmMagic/Getty Images In Saint Laurent.

Bruna Marquezine Frazer Harrison/WireImage/Getty Images In Gucci.

Jayme Lawson Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Arden Cho Frazer Harrison/WireImage/Getty Images In Miss Sohee.

Ruth E. Carter Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Jacobi Jupe Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Spike Lee and Tonya Lewis Lee Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Mason Thames Arturo Holmes/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Saint Laurent and Garatti jewelry.

Arón Piper Arturo Holmes/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Joel Edgerton Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Germaine Le and Wagner Moura Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage

Arden Cho Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage

May Hong Photo by Matei Horvath/FilmMagic

Law Roach Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Ryan Destiny Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images In Ami.

Maggie Kang Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Ari Aster Photo by Julian Hamilton/Getty Images

Amelia Dimoldenberg Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Ralph Lauren and Bulgari jewelry.

Lola Kirke Photo by Julian Hamilton/Getty Images

Jihoon FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images

Chase Stokes Frazer Harrison/WireImage/Getty Images

Bella Thorne Photo by Matei Horvath/FilmMagic

Kumail Nanjiani Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Marsai Martin Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage

Calum Harper Arturo Holmes/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Tig Notaro Photo by Matei Horvath/FilmMagic

Adam Pearson Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Lena Mahfouf Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Georges Hobeika.

Catherine Cohen Photo by Julian Hamilton/Getty Images