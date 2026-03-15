FASHION

All the Must-See Celebrity Fashion From the 2026 Oscars Red Carpet

by Matthew Velasco
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 15: Renate Reinsve attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 1...
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Hollywood’s most glamorous night has officially arrived: the 2026 Oscars. After months of red carpets that delivered everything from sweeping couture gowns to daring archival revivals, the film world’s biggest names descended upon the Dolby Theatre tonight for the 98th Academy Awards, with Conan O’Brien returning to host. Leading the nominations this year is Ryan Coogler’s Sinners, which heads into the ceremony with a record-breaking 16 nods. Close behind is One Battle After Another with 13 nominations, while Frankenstein, Marty Supreme, and Sentimental Value follow with nine each.

But before those coveted gold statuettes are handed out inside, the actors and directors behind the year’s most talked-about films have already taken their turn in the spotlight on the Oscars red carpet. With nominees including Timothée Chalamet, Teyana Taylor, Elle Fanning, and Emma Stone and presenters like Nicole Kidman, Gwyneth Paltrow, Channing Tatum, and Pedro Pascal, the evening, per usual, is hardly lacking in star power.

Below, see every glamorous dress, suit, and dazzling jewel from the 2026 Oscars red carpet.

Renate Reinsve

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In Louis Vuitton.

Chase Infiniti

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In Louis Vuitton and De Beers jewelry.

Odessa A'zion

Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Rose Byrne

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In Dior.

Hudson Williams

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In Balenciaga and Bulgari jewelry.

Misty Copeland

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In David Koma and Jared Atelier jewelry.

Felicity Jones

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In Prada and Fred Leighton jewelry.

Barbie Ferreira

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In Gap Studio by Zac Posen.

Ji-young Yoo

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In Carolina Herrera.

Ariana Greenblatt

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EJAE

Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Audrey Nuna

Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images

In Thom Browne.

Rei Ami

Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Kieran Culkin

Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage

Shaboozey

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In Campillo.

Alicia Silverstone

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Isabela Merced

Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage

Milo Manheim

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Vicky Krieps

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In Bottega Veneta.

Gabriel Leone

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In Louis Vuitton and Bulgari jewelry.

Charithra Chandran

Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage

In Miss Sohee and Chopard jewelry.

Auli'i Cravalho

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In Antonio Marras and Brilliant Earth jewelry.

Mckenna Grace

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Manu Rios

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In Saint Laurent.

Bruna Marquezine

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In Gucci.

Jayme Lawson

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Arden Cho

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In Miss Sohee.

Ruth E. Carter

Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Jacobi Jupe

Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Spike Lee and Tonya Lewis Lee

Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Mason Thames

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In Saint Laurent and Garatti jewelry.

Arón Piper

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Joel Edgerton

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Germaine Le and Wagner Moura

Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage

Arden Cho

Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage

May Hong

Photo by Matei Horvath/FilmMagic

Law Roach

Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Ryan Destiny

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In Ami.

Maggie Kang

Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Ari Aster

Photo by Julian Hamilton/Getty Images

Amelia Dimoldenberg

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In Ralph Lauren and Bulgari jewelry.

Lola Kirke

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Jihoon

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Chase Stokes

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Bella Thorne

Photo by Matei Horvath/FilmMagic

Kumail Nanjiani

Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Marsai Martin

Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage

Calum Harper

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Tig Notaro

Photo by Matei Horvath/FilmMagic

Adam Pearson

Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Lena Mahfouf

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In Georges Hobeika.

Catherine Cohen

Photo by Julian Hamilton/Getty Images

Heidi Klum

Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images