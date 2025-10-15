Much like her iconoclastic runway career, model Paloma Elsesser has never played by the rules when dressing for the red carpet. In between walking the runway for top brands like Fendi and Versace, Elsesser has carved out a personal style all her own—mixing archival, ultra-rare vintage from McQueen and Margiela with artistic, intellectual looks from fashion’s most talented independent designers.

Over the years, Elsesser has made it a habit of championing rising fashion talents—many of whom she has befriended and walked for. New York’s Luar, Eckhaus Latta, and Diotima are some of her favorites, as are London’s Simone Rocha and Conner Ives. And as her career continues to evolve, so too does her ever-refined sense of style—take a look at Paloma Elsesser’s best red carpet moments, here.

2025: BoF 500 Gala THIBAUD MORITZ/AFP/Getty Images At the BoF Gala in Paris, Elsesser wore a head-to-toe knitted look from the New York favorite, Diotima.

2025: Met Gala Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Ferragamo, the model was a lady in red at the 2025 Met Gala.

2025: Met Gala After Party WWD/WWD/Getty Images After walking the red carpet, Elsesser traded her fiery Ferragamo look for a piece of fashion history. She wore an archival Maison Margiela mannequin top from the spring 1997 season.

2025: The King’s Trust Gala TheStewartofNY/FilmMagic/Getty Images Elsesser dipped into the Alexander McQueen archives for this floor-length silk skirt and feathered blouse.

2024: CFDA Awards Kristina Bumphrey/WWD/Getty Images Elsesser showed up to the 2024 CFDAs in a Diotima plunge dress with stud and fringe detailing.

2024: Met Gala Theo Wargo/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images The 2024 Met Gala called for guests to channel the “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” exhibition, and the model followed suit in this fantastical breastplate from H&M and dramatic skirt.

2024: Fashion Scholarship Fund Gala Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Elsesser hosted the 2024 Fashion Scholarship Fund Gala in a playful look from the underground New York label, Vaquera.

2023: The Fashion Awards Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing a cut-out Ferragamo design, Elsesser became the first curve model to win the Model of the Year prize at the 2023 Fashion Awards in London.

2023: CFDA Awards WWD/WWD/Getty Images The model brought tailoring to the 2023 CFDAs in a confident Willy Chavarria look.

2023: BoF 500 Gala Marc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images For the BoF Gala in 2023, Elsesser slipped into a leather maxi dress by Ferragamo.

2023: Victoria’s Secret World Tour Gilbert Flores/WWD/Getty Images The model turned lingerie into outerwear at the 2023 Victoria’s Secret World Tour event in New York.

2023: Met Gala John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images The model was outfitted by Luar at the 2023 Met Gala.

2022: CFDA Awards Gotham/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images And again at the CFDA Awards the year prior.

2022: Met Gala Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Decked out in a custom Coach ensemble, Elsesser channeled Old Hollywood at the Met Gala in 2022.

2021: The Fashion Awards Gareth Cattermole/BFC/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In a look from London label 16Arlington, Elsesser did florals the cool girl way at the 2021 Fashion Awards.

2021: CFDA Awards Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The model slipped into a layered look by Peter Do at the 2021 CFDAs.

2019: BoF 500 Gala Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images She wore one of former Mugler designer Casey Cadwallader’s bodysuit-dress hybrids in 2019.

2019: Met Gala John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images For her Met Gala debut, Elsesser went bold with her outfit. She wore a denim Brock Collection look with elaborate face makeup in honor of 2019’s “Camp” theme.

2018: Whitney Museum Gala Michael Ostuni/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images The model looked ready to party at a 2018 gala in an off-the-shoulder Molly Goddard dress with ruffles.