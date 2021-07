In-person fashion shows at Haute Couture Week in Paris are back—and the creations presented at Chanel, Dior, and Balenciaga aren’t the only looks catching our eye. Fashion folk are breaking out attire they’ve waited over a year to debut, and photographer Neige Augusta Céleste is on the ground to capture it all. Browse through all the best street style looks from Couture Week, which runs until July 8, here.