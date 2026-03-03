Fashion month is approaching the finish line—but first, we have one final stop to make on this global tour. It’s time for Paris Fashion Week, and the French are ready to inject some stylish energy into us all.

The festivities start on Monday, March 2, with rising star Burc Akyol and 2024 LVMH Prize winner Hodakova. Tuesday, though, belongs to the heavyweight champs, thanks to shows from Dior and Saint Laurent.

While the fashion world has been packed with debuts from new creative directors over the last few seasons, Paris is surprisingly host to just one inaugural collection. Antonin Tron will introduce his vision for a post-Olivier Rousteing Balmain. It’s a lot of pressure, but if anyone can meet the task, it’s the Atlein founder.

Luckily, Pieter Mulier will be in town to take some of the heat (and media attention) away from Tron. Not one to show on calendar, Mulier is joining Paris Fashion Week this season to present his final collection for Alaïa on Wednesday before departing for Versace.

Aside from the one debut and swan song, however, there is plenty to keep our attention in Paris. Everyone is excited to see Jonathan Anderson’s latest for Dior, as well as what Matthieu Blazy has in store for Chanel. Sarah Burton is set to present another collection for Givenchy, while Pierpaolo Piccioli will show once again for Balenciaga.

And then, of course, we have the other Paris regulars like Dries Van Noten, The Row, Stella McCartney, and Celine. McQueen, Loewe, Tom Ford, and Chloé will round out the week, which comes to an end on Tuesday, March 10, with showings from Louis Vuitton and Miu Miu.

We’re almost done with the fall/winter 2026 season, but first, we’re popping over to the City of Light. We’re here to make the trip as easy as possible. So sit back, relax, and keep checking back here as we track all the best looks of Paris Fashion Week fall 2026.

Dior Photo by Estrop/Getty Images

Dior Photo by Estrop/Getty Images

Dior Photo by Estrop/Getty Images

Dior Photo by Estrop/Getty Images

Dior Photo by Estrop/Getty Images

Dior Photo by Estrop/Getty Images

Hodakova Photo by Virgil CLAISSE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Hodakova Photo by Virgil CLAISSE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Hodakova Photo by Virgil CLAISSE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Hodakova Photo by Virgil CLAISSE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Marie Adam-Leenaerdt Photo by Estrop/Getty Images

Marie Adam-Leenaerdt Photo by Estrop/Getty Images

Julie Kegels Photo by Francois Durand/Getty Images