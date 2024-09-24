We’re approaching the finish line of the spring/summer 2025 season as the style set heads to Paris for the final leg of fashion month. Following a successful grouping of shows in Milan, the French capital has a lot to live up to—but the schedule promises its own share of excitement throughout the coming days. Alessandro Michele will make his debut as the new creative director of Valentino (not counting the surprise resort collection he dropped in June), while Chemena Kamali will stage her sophomore show for Chloé following a successful inaugural first collection last season. But before we get to the big hitters, some smaller brands will kick off the week, like Weinsanto, as well as Marie Adam-Leenaerdt and Germanier, both showing on Tuesday. They will be followed by the usual names, including Dior, Saint Laurent, Loewe, Miu Miu, Balenciaga, and Chanel, which will stage a collection designed by its in-house studio following Virginie Viard’s exit from the brand in June. Also showcasing a studio-designed collection is Dries Van Noten, which has been without a creative director since the eponymous designer retired earlier this year.

Then, there is also The Row, Victoria Beckham, Rick Owens, Courrèges, Rabanne, and Isabel Marant, as well as many of the former LVMH Prize winners, including Hodakova, which took home the award earlier this month. The week will close out with Louis Vuitton’s show, followed by Coperni’s presentation, set at Disneyland Paris. It’s a full schedule for sure, so keep checking back here often as we keep track of the best fashion moments from every can’t-miss show.

