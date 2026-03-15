Paul Mescal and Gracie Abrams Turn the 2026 Oscars into Date Night

Never let anything get in the way of a date night, even the Academy Awards. On Sunday night, Paul Mescal extended his plus-one invitation to his girlfriend, Gracie Abrams, turning the ceremony into a couple’s evening out.

Mescal and Abrams hit the red carpet arm in arm wearing coordinating black looks. Mescal opted for a less conventional suit, courtesy of Celine, featuring a shrunken lapel and a ribbon tie. Abrams similarly opted for a slightly less conventional Oscars option, wearing a Chanel two-piece that exposed her well-toned core. An embellished sleeveless top made way for a matching column skirt, while a black scarf eliminated the need for a necklace and trailed on the floor behind her. A pair of Diamant essential earrings in 18K white gold and diaonds and a Marthe ring from Chanel Fine Jewelry rounded out the look.

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This isn’t the first time Mescal and Abrams have walked the red carpet together. While they initially kept their relationship extremely private, they’ve recently been taking their partnership out on the town. Last month, they made their red carpet debut at the BAFTAs, where Mescal was nominated for his role as William Shakespeare in Hamnet. Now, they’ve finally made it stateside at the Oscars. And while Mescal was not nominated, Hamnet has been recognized for many other awards, including Best Picture.

Not only is Abrams in person supporting Mescal tonight, but she’s also been very vocal about her love for Mescal and Hamnet online. The singer previously posted a photo of her boyfriend and his co-star, Jessie Buckley, sharing her love for their film and the director, Chloé Zhao.

@gracieabrams

“I’ve found it nearly impossible to find the words to describe the weight of this film and the way it has remained in my bones since I saw it for the first time,” she wrote. “But we are sat in the kitchen right now, and I am looking back on these pictures and got immediately teary, so I’m just going to say that Chloé is singular. Jessie is singular. Paul is singular. Thank god for what they made. Go see it and you will be better off.” I’m sure she’s hoping the Academy agrees.