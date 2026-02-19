Having been an item since summer 2024, you’d expect Paul Mescal and Gracie Abrams to pick up on each others habits. And while the actor and singer have kept their romance relatively low-key—keeping public appearances to music festival pits, movie dates, and the sort—they proved last night that their style synergy is definitely, albeit quietly, in sync.

At a London screening of Paul McCartney - Man on The Run, the couple showed up in his-and-her ball caps that paid homage to each other’s home countries. Dressed in a blue jumper, wool coat, Adidas Sambas, and black trousers, Mescal wore a navy Boston Red Sox hat. (Abrams is a Los Angeles-native, but has previously pledged her allegiance to the Northeast team in the past.)

Abrams took a more “if you know, you know” approach with her hat. The singer, who also opted for a cozy winter look, chose a light brown cap from the indie UK designer Aaron Esh. It features an olive green brim and light pink “AE” lettering in an abstract pink font.

Prime Video/Shutterstock

Esh’s hats are something of a cult status symbol among London’s fashion’s cool kids. The designer interpolates his own initials with the logos of famous sports teams—from the L.A. Dodgers to Abram’s choice, the Chicago White Sox—and jazzes them up with grungy colors and distressing. The technique is inspired by his upbringing in North London. “I really loved this bootleg cap I once had. So we just decided to do our own. I haven’t been sued yet,” Esh said in 2024.

Last night, Mescal and Abrams proved that once a relationship reaches a certain stage, the boundaries between wardrobes—and even hometown allegiances—start to blur.