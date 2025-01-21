Pharrell & Nigo to Auction Off Their Archives as Seen at the Louis Vuitton Men’s Fall 2025 Show
The creatives used their own valuables—from Birkin bags to a Tiffany blue basketball—as a backdrop for their latest collaboration. Now they’re putting it all up for sale.
As the creative director for Louis Vuitton men’s, Pharrell Williams has been hard at work designing the label’s fall 2025 collection, which kicked off men’s fashion week in Paris tonight with a runway show at the Louvre. The show marked the debut of Williams’s latest Louis Vuitton collaboration with his longtime friend and creative partner, Nigo. Of course, the clothes and accessories (including a brand-new range of LV sneakers and “Phriendship” motifs) were striking—but you might have missed a subtle detail that informs the next project the duo has dreamed up.
Populating the runway were giant showcases filled with items from both Nigo and Williams’s personal archives that illuminated as the duo hit the catwalk to take their final bow. Think Andy Warhol original silkscreen prints, signed Beastie Boys skateboards and a slew of designer bags, hats, and home goods. There were “mystery boxes” created by artists like Takashi Murakami and Daniel Arsham (Nigo’s); N.E.R.D. trucker hats and a Jacob & Co. Blackberry encased in solid gold (Pharrell’s). These items and many more will go to auction in a new collaboration between Williams and Nigo via Joopiter, Williams’s digital-first auction house and content platform. On January 24, the tandem auctions Nigo Knows and Pharrell Knows Too—a nod to their decades-long relationship and creative partnership—will be shoppable on joopiter.com until February 5. (The timing of both the men’s show and the auctions’ announcement is cosmic: January 21 marks a historic planetary parade in which six planets align, including—you guessed it—Jupiter.)
Together, the auctions celebrate Williams’s and Nigo’s creative history, through iconic and rare items in their possession. You could become the lucky owner of a version of Williams’s famed Vivienne Westwood hat (customized by the musician and artist himself) or Nigo’s Ludwig Drum Co. drum kits, identical to the set played by Ringo Starr during The Beatles’s London rooftop performance in 1969.
Of course, this being an auction from two of the most fashionable people in the world, there are plenty of luxury goods (many of them custom), including rare Hermès Birkin bags belonging to Nigo, Williams’s custom Levi’s corduroys decorated with stars and moons, and several pieces of jaw-dropping jewelry. There are jackets, sneakers, ski boots, skateboards, suitcases, pieces of furniture, Louis Vuitton monogrammed wallets and CD cases, and so much more up for sale as well.
“The first time I saw [Nigo-san’s] archive in Tokyo years ago, it blew my mind,” Williams said in a statement. “It felt like I was walking into a time capsule.”
“Pharrell and I are both creators, but at the same time, we are also consumers,” Nigo added. “In some ways, this auction is a conversation from consumer to consumer.”