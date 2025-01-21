Pharrell & Nigo to Auction Off Their Archives as Seen at the Louis Vuitton Men’s Fall 2025 Show

As the creative director for Louis Vuitton men’s, Pharrell Williams has been hard at work designing the label’s fall 2025 collection, which kicked off men’s fashion week in Paris tonight with a runway show at the Louvre. The show marked the debut of Williams’s latest Louis Vuitton collaboration with his longtime friend and creative partner, Nigo. Of course, the clothes and accessories (including a brand-new range of LV sneakers and “Phriendship” motifs) were striking—but you might have missed a subtle detail that informs the next project the duo has dreamed up.

Populating the runway were giant showcases filled with items from both Nigo and Williams’s personal archives that illuminated as the duo hit the catwalk to take their final bow. Think Andy Warhol original silkscreen prints, signed Beastie Boys skateboards and a slew of designer bags, hats, and home goods. There were “mystery boxes” created by artists like Takashi Murakami and Daniel Arsham (Nigo’s); N.E.R.D. trucker hats and a Jacob & Co. Blackberry encased in solid gold (Pharrell’s). These items and many more will go to auction in a new collaboration between Williams and Nigo via Joopiter, Williams’s digital-first auction house and content platform. On January 24, the tandem auctions Nigo Knows and Pharrell Knows Too—a nod to their decades-long relationship and creative partnership—will be shoppable on joopiter.com until February 5. (The timing of both the men’s show and the auctions’ announcement is cosmic: January 21 marks a historic planetary parade in which six planets align, including—you guessed it—Jupiter.)

At the beginning of the Louis Vuitton show, the glass cases shown here were fogged up, obscuring the objects inside. But once Williams and Nigo took a bow, they revealed the two creatives’s personal effects from their archives, displayed inside. Photo by Kuba Dabrowski/WWD via Getty Images

Together, the auctions celebrate Williams’s and Nigo’s creative history, through iconic and rare items in their possession. You could become the lucky owner of a version of Williams’s famed Vivienne Westwood hat (customized by the musician and artist himself) or Nigo’s Ludwig Drum Co. drum kits, identical to the set played by Ringo Starr during The Beatles’s London rooftop performance in 1969.

An N.E.R.D. yellow trucker hat that Williams wore to many events in the aughts will be up for auction. Courtesy of Joopiter

Williams’s own Jacob & Co.Blackberry 8820 in solid gold. Courtesy of Joopiter

A version of Williams viral Vivienne Westwood hat. Courtesy of Joopiter

Nigo’s mystery box, gifted to him by artist Takashi Murakami, has never been opened. Only the lucky buyer of this one-of-a-kind piece will know what item is inside. Courtesy of Joopiter

A signed photo of the Beastie Boys gifted to Nigo, who styled the band’s 1998 music video for Intergalactic. Courtesy of Joopiter

Of course, this being an auction from two of the most fashionable people in the world, there are plenty of luxury goods (many of them custom), including rare Hermès Birkin bags belonging to Nigo, Williams’s custom Levi’s corduroys decorated with stars and moons, and several pieces of jaw-dropping jewelry. There are jackets, sneakers, ski boots, skateboards, suitcases, pieces of furniture, Louis Vuitton monogrammed wallets and CD cases, and so much more up for sale as well.

“The first time I saw [Nigo-san’s] archive in Tokyo years ago, it blew my mind,” Williams said in a statement. “It felt like I was walking into a time capsule.”

“Pharrell and I are both creators, but at the same time, we are also consumers,” Nigo added. “In some ways, this auction is a conversation from consumer to consumer.”