Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu’s Red Carpet Style Would Make Sylvie Grateau Proud

In Emily In Paris, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu plays Sylvie Grateau, midwestern transplant Emily Cooper’s perpetually unimpressed Parisian boss. But you’d be forgiven for conflating the actor and her character—the domineering marketing executive’s wardrobe of sharp tailoring and louche evening dresses isn’t too much of a stretch from Leroy-Beaulieu’s own off-screen uniform.

Since her days as a stage actor in the late 1980s, the star has cultivated a style that epitomizes French chic, becoming a staple of Cannes and Venice Film Festivals. Like Sylvie, Leroy-Beaulieu appreciates the qualities of a power suit, but also gravitates towards embellished evening dresses (usually Armani Privé or Schiaparelli) and Parisian-style lace done by Saint Laurent.

Here, take in the best of Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu’s red carpet style, from 1989 until now.

2025: Emily In Paris Season Five Premiere Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Leroy-Beaulieu wore one of her riskiest outfits to date to the Emily In Paris season five premiere: a sheer Saint Laurent high-low dress with a dramatic fur held at her side.

2025: All’s Fair Premiere Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images This Lanvin dress, which featured ruching along one side, paired well with the actor’s slate of golden accessories at the All’s Fair premiere.

2025: Deauville American Film Festival Francois G. Durand/WireImage/Getty Images Attending the closing ceremony of the Deauville American Film Festival dressed in Saint Laurent, Leroy-Beaulieu dabbled in the statement skirt, simple shirt phenomenon.

2025: Cannes Film Festival Kristy Sparow/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Her Saint Laurent dress at Cannes in 2025 was marked by its bold color, and even bolder leg split.

2024: Marrakech Film Festival Marc Piasecki/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images She looked chic in a Saint Laurent jumpsuit with a plunge neckline and draped sleeves at the Marrakech Film Festival.

2024: Emily In Paris Season Four Paris Premiere Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images The actor styled this diaphonus Saint Laurent party dress with black opera gloves and a collection of diamonds.

2024: Emily In Paris Season Four Rome Premiere Mondadori Portfolio/Mondadori Portfolio/Getty Images Leroy-Beaulieu not only came to the Emily In Paris season four Rome premiere wearing black heels, she wore one as a clutch. It was designed by Balenciaga and even has an actual zipper for storage.

2024: Venice Film Festival Gisela Schober/German Select/Getty Images She was in a floral mood at the Venice premiere of Queer in this tea-length Erdem number.

2024: Cannes Film Festival Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images A simple black column dress was elevated with dazzling diamonds and curled hair at the Cannes Film Festival in 2024.

2023: Rome Film Festival Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images Leroy-Beaulieu let the beaded fabric and impressive structure of this Armani Privé gown do the talking.

2023: Film Festival Lumiere Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images A French Girl classic, the pinstripe suit, was the star’s choice for the Film Festival Lumiere in 2023.

2022: SiriusXM Town Hall Noam Galai/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Channeling Emily Cooper’s mismatched aesthetic, Leroy-Beaulieu paired a patterned, off-the-shoulder dress with iridescent boots.

2022: Emily In Paris Season Three New York Premiere Nina Westervelt/Variety/Getty Images This one-shoulder gown embraced drama in all forms with a daring leg slit, a long cape, and ruching along the midsection.

2022: Emily In Paris Season Three World Premiere Kristy Sparow/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Leroy-Beaulieu gave this structured black dress a pop of cheetah print via her shoes.

2022: Venice Film Festival Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Attending the Bones and All Venice premiere, the actor chose an strapless gown with embellishments.

2022: Cannes Film Festival Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images She embraced the formal crop top at Cannes in 2022.

2011: A Very Long Engagement Premiere Toni Anne Barson Archive/WireImage/Getty Images Black dresses, like this A-line number, have always been a go-to for the actor.

2003: Cannes Film Festival Pool BENAINOUS/CATARINA/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images She was ahead of the cut-out trend when she wore this spliced black look to Cannes in 2003.

1995: Prix de Diane Marc DEVILLE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images Leroy-Beaulieu watched the Prix de Diane horse race in a linen suit and a raffia hat with a white bow placed along the brim.