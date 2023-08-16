Phoebe Bridgers may be known for one iconic style statement—her trusty skeleton motif—but that doesn’t mean she doesn’t have more to offer on the red carpet. After debuting in 2017 with her album Stranger in the Alps, the Pasadena-born singer-songwriter has become one of fashion’s favorite indie rock girls and a red carpet regular. The success of her follow-up record Destroyer and the strong following for her supergroup band Boygenius (along with fellow musicians Julien Baker and Lucy Dacus) has only bolstered her reputation, and, subsequently, her designer pull power. In recent years, Bridgers has popped up at elite events thrown by Chanel, Tory Burch, Thom Browne, and Gucci. Here, a look back at some of her best red carpet moments.

2023: Met Gala Photo by Noam Galai/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images Returning to the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art for the 2023 Met Gala, Bridgers opted for a black gown from Tory Burch that featured beaded details.

2023: Tibet House US Benefit Concert & Gala Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for Tibet House US Performing onstage with Boygenius at the 6th Annual Tibet House US Benefit Concert and Gala, Bridgers wore some of Thom Browne’s signature suiting.

2023: Gucci Party Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Gucci The Tory Burch dress Bridgers wore to celebrate the brand’s latest boutique opening in New York at first seemed like it was full-on ’90s minimal elegance—but the stars on the bottom betrayed an updated flair.

2023: IHeartRadio Music Awards Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic Does Bridgers’s music actually get played on commercial radio? Whatever the case, the simple but romantic black dress by Rodarte she wore for the evening was certainly “iHeart”-worthy.

2023: TIME's 2nd Annual Women Of The Year Gala Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images By the time Bridgers stepped out for Time’s Women of the Year gala, it felt like a link-up with American label Rodarte was well overdue. The result was something that made the Punisher musician look like an emo princess. She paired the shimmery, see-through dress with lingerie from Fleur du Mal and Araks underneath—and a custom crown by House of Emmanuele up top.

2022: Chanel Dinner Photo by Kevin Winter/FilmMagic Attending a West Hollywood dinner celebrating Chanel’s high jewelry collection, Bridgers (naturally) wore Chanel. Her outfit included a chain belt, a signature the late Karl Lagerfeld brought to the brand. Lagerfeld, of course, loved nothing more than turning an indie rock darling into a red carpet-ready Chanel girl.

2022: Met Gala Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images The theme for the first Met Gala Bridgers ever attended was “In America,” so her choice of New York designer Jonathan Simkhai was apt.

2021: LACMA Art + Film Gala Photo by Taylor Hill/WireImage The annual LACMA Art + Film Gala is sponsored by Gucci, so of course Bridgers wore the brand to the event. While plaid is always an appropriate pattern for someone with a bit of indie rock edge, this look is surprisingly among Bridgers’s more colorful red carpet ensembles.

2021: Grammy Awards Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy Phoebe Bridgers made a habit of wearing a Halloween-grade skeleton suit on stage, so when she was nominated at the Grammys for Best New Artist, this Thom Browne gown—designed originally as part of his summer 2018 collection—was an obvious choice.