Last week, Pomellato opened its first-ever exhibition, Le Joaillier Révolutionnaire, at the Palais de Tokyo in Paris. Celebrating nearly six decades of the Milanese jewelry house, the show brings together an incredible collection of archival jewelry, sketches, and campaign imagery to trace the evolution of the brand since its founding in 1967. Running from June 24 to July 20, Le Joaillier Révolutionnaire—curated by head of jewelry design at The Polytechnic University of Milan, Alba Cappellieri—centers the brand’s particularly revolutionary spirit of jewelry making.

When the label first launched in the late ’60s, the world of jewelry was steeped in tradition. Pomellato founder Pino Rabolini challenged these conventions—creating bold, fine jewelry designed to be worn every day instead. The Milanese jeweler transformed how baubles were presented, becoming one of the first maisons to commission leading fashion photographers to shoot its advertising campaigns. Perhaps most importantly, Pomellato championed the idea that women should buy jewelry for themselves, rather than waiting to receive a piece from a lover.

Helmut Newton, Pomellato, Paris, 1982 copyright Helmut Newton Foundation / TrunkArchive

1970, Pomellato Archive

That legacy is reflected throughout the exhibition, which opens with iconic campaigns by the likes of Gian Paolo Barbieri, Helmut Newton, and Michel Comte (there’s also work by Herb Ritts, whose Pomellato photographs are being presented for the first time). Displayed alongside the images are archival creations with more recent collections highlighting the Maison’s signature chains, bold sculptural work, and its use of vibrant colored gemstones.

Photo by Gian Paolo Barbieri Pomellato Advertising, Milano, 1971

Inside the exhibition. Courtesy of Pomellato

Of course, such a major exhibition deserves a big celebration. So Pomellato held a party inside the Palais de Tokyo on June 23 with guests like Kerry Washington, Amelia Gray, and Carla Bruni to toast the new show. It’s hard to compete for attention with stars like these—but it’s also true that a piece of Pomellato jewelry can turn heads like no other. The proof: at dinner, the brand’s latest high jewelry collection was on view, fawned over by all who passed by the gleaming display cases.