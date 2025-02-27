Prada Fall 2025 Rewrites the Rules of Ladylike Fashion

Miuccia Prada’s delightfully rare study of contrasts was in full force at the brand’s fall 2025 show today in Milan. From the multilevel runway—caged in by steel bars and set with midcentury, floral-print carpet—down to the thought-provoking and intentionally frizzy hair, everything came with a double meaning. Alongside her co-creative director, Raf Simons, Mrs. Prada cooked up a collection that seamlessly cycled through both done-up and undone looks. It all related to the concept of femininity: purposely slumped black dresses that a 2000s-era rom-com might call “frumpy” (but in the world of Prada, pure perfection) and thick leather pencil skirts that had giant pockets (ready for work—or allowing one to forgo the weight of carrying a bag).

The show opened with those impactful, knee-length, baggy black dresses. Next came chunky, puffy, furry coats with no pants and big, drooping sweaters with structured collars and huge buttons. Mrs. Prada has always had a way with subtle distortion of shape and form, and some of the pajama-like skirts, crumpled skirts, and loose-fitting, structured A-line floral print dresses with bows looked like they had been deliberately slept-on or kept too long in a packed closet. “We asked ourselves—what is feminine? What is feminine beauty? What is femininity today?” Miuccia Prada said of fall 2025.

The ladylike top-handle bag is continuing its reign as the No. 1 accessory of the season. But Prada also accessorized by building jewelry into the clothing. There were bejeweled knit collars, tube tops accented with single brooch-like gems, and chains suspending Art Deco motifs like a single pearl and a flower, which hung dramatically from the neckline of one pointelle sweater. The gray oversize coat that closed the show came with pearl buttons that mirrored 1950s brooches. Indeed, Mrs. Prada has always been an avid lover of jewelry herself—for years, editors have rejoiced at getting a peek at the antique baubles she wears during meet-and-greets after the show.

Photo by Giovanni Giannoni/WWD via Getty Images

Photo by Giovanni Giannoni/WWD via Getty Images

Photo by Estrop/Getty Images

Tight floral halterneck tops mirrored swimsuits paired with pale windbreakers and skirts with big hips. It felt like subtle coding of girlhood staples mixed with the dilemma of dressing as an adult. Formality was alive and well in the form of skirt suits. Elsewhere, a plastic-y coat was accented with fur, and tailored jackets came belted.

Models wore distressed flat sneakers, loafers, sharp heels with bows, or thick leather boots that revealed their toes. Hues including burgundy and scarlet (and one chartreuse wrinkled cape) off-set corporate grays and blues. In one instance, a model wore a pajama top, a skirt designed to look like it was made from a button-down collared shirt, a big blazer coat, and dirty white sneakers. In the world of Prada, femininity is always ripe for interpretation—and the fantasy of getting dressed up (in a ladylike skirt, say) supports the real down-to-earth details (those filthy tennis shoes).

Photo by Estrop/Getty Images

Photo by Giovanni Giannoni/WWD via Getty Images

Photo by Giovanni Giannoni/WWD via Getty Images

Photo by Giovanni Giannoni/WWD via Getty Images

Photo by Giovanni Giannoni/WWD via Getty Images

Photo by Giovanni Giannoni/WWD via Getty Images

Photo by Giovanni Giannoni/WWD via Getty Images

Photo by Giovanni Giannoni/WWD via Getty Images

Photo by Giovanni Giannoni/WWD via Getty Images

Photo by Giovanni Giannoni/WWD via Getty Images

Photo by Giovanni Giannoni/WWD via Getty Images

Photo by Giovanni Giannoni/WWD via Getty Images

Photo by Giovanni Giannoni/WWD via Getty Images

Photo by Giovanni Giannoni/WWD via Getty Images

Photo by Giovanni Giannoni/WWD via Getty Images

Photo by Giovanni Giannoni/WWD via Getty Images