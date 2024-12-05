The Best Looks From the Pre-Fall 2025 Collections

While you wait for the spring/summer 2025 collections to hit stores following their debut this past autumn, get ready for another round of goods you’ll likely want to covet just as much. Yes, it’s time for pre-fall, an opportunity for designers to break from the seasonal boundaries and rules, if only slightly.

Chanel didn’t hold back while showing its Metiers d’Art collection, flying over four hundred guests to Hangzhou, China where the design team put forth a darker, more dramatic take on French classics. Most houses, however, will release a look book for pre-fall—like Demna, who took a laidback approach at Balenciaga and published a set of images taken on his phone during styling sessions in his showroom. Stella McCartney, meanwhile, explored the classic pencil skirt in her most sustainable collection yet (made of 99 percent conscious materials) and Adrian Appiolaza debuted his first pre-collection at Moschino, heavy with playful prints.

There is a lightness to the world of pre-fall, perhaps because it lives outside of the four-city rollercoaster of fashion weeks. And ahead of what will likely be a whirlwind fall season showing early next year (with multiple debuts on the calendar), it’s refreshing to relax and flip through these collections at one’s leisure. So, sit back and enjoy the best looks from pre-fall 2025.

Louis Vuitton Men’s Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

Louis Vuitton Men’s Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

Louis Vuitton Men’s Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

Louis Vuitton Men’s Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

Louis Vuitton Men’s Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

Chanel Courtesy of Chanel

Chanel Courtesy of Chanel

Chanel Courtesy of Chanel

Chanel Courtesy of Chanel

Balenciaga Courtesy of Balenciaga

Balenciaga Courtesy of Balenciaga

Balenciaga Courtesy of Balenciaga

Balenciaga Courtesy of Balenciaga

Rabanne Courtesy of Rabanne

Rabanne Courtesy of Rabanne

Rabanne Courtesy of Rabanne

Balmain Courtesy of Balmain

Balmain Courtesy of Balmain

Balmain Courtesy of Balmain

Moschino Courtesy of Moschino

Moschino Courtesy of Moschino

Moschino Courtesy of Moschino

Moschino Courtesy of Moschino

Stella McCartney Courtesy of Stella McCartney

Stella McCartney Courtesy of Stella McCartney

Stella McCartney Courtesy of Stella McCartney

Carolina Herrera Courtesy of Carolina Herrera

Carolina Herrera Courtesy of Carolina Herrera

Carolina Herrera Courtesy of Carolina Herrera

Carolina Herrera Courtesy of Carolina Herrera

Erdem Photograph by Ruby Pluhar

Erdem Photograph by Ruby Pluhar

Erdem Photograph by Ruby Pluhar