This Spring, Prep School Style Is Back in Session

The new preppy sensibility is about easy tailoring, unexpected combinations, and a laid-back attitude. A picturesque campus just outside of London serves as the perfect backdrop to showcase its fresh, modern revival.
Photographs by Alasdair McLellan
Styled by Brian Molloy
From left: Bebe Parnell wears a Miu Miu jacket, swimsuit, skirts, and socks; Charvet shirt; Margaret Howell x Mizuno backpack; Church’s shoes. Betsy Gaghan wears a Miu Miu jacket, swimsuit, skirts, and socks; Brooks Brothers shirt; JanSport backpack; Church’s shoes. Théa Almqvist wears a Miu Miu jacket, top, briefs, and shorts; Pantherella socks; Margaret Howell x Mizuno backpack; Church’s shoes.
Hair by Damien Boissinot at Art + Commerce; makeup by Lauren Parsons at Art Partner; manicures by Jenny Longworth for Diptyque at Streeters. Models: Betsy Gaghan, Bebe Parnell, Jacqui Hooper at Next Model Management; Théa Almqvist at Perspective Management; Bede Harper, Zakari Dawodu at Milk Model Management; William Mignot at Ford Models Paris. Casting by Ashley Brokaw Casting.
Produced by Partner Films; Producer: Lola Sharrock; Production Manager: Jo Thompson; Photography assistants: Lex Kembery, Simon Mackinlay, Jess Pearson; Lab: Bayeux; Retouching: Output; Fashion assistants: Kat Silva, Philip Smith, Julia Lurie, Emma Govey, Tatsuya Yoshida; Production assistants: Freddie Nickerson, Billy Barber Cruz, Jake Huxtable, Harry McDonnell, Mahbub Alam; Production runner: Dexter Harrison; Hair assistants: Kyoko Kishita, Tom Arnett, Erika Kimura; Makeup assistants: Lara Weidmann, Eddie Liu, Shani Mushington; Manicure assistant: Nichole Williams.