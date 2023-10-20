While America doesn’t technically have a Royal family (though some might argue a strong case for the Kardashian bunch), there are a select crop of celebrities who are basically our own Royalty. Among the rather short list is Meryl Streep who, on Friday, was fittingly honored by actual Royalty as she accepted the Princess Asturias Award in Spain.

Presenting the award, which annually honors notable figures in the arts and humanities, was Queen Letizia who of course put on quite the display of style for the occasion. She opted for an asymmetrical maxi dress complete with a one shoulder detail.

The Queen wore metallic heels and styled her hair in loose waves as she carried a black clutch. The form-fitting piece, which was devoid of her usual floral prints, was entirely elegant—and, in a meeting of the Royal minds, she and Streep seemed to be on the page with their looks.

Samuel de Roman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

To accept the award (for which she was nominated by Spanish film director Pedro Almodóvar), Streep opted for a sleek black shirtdress. The piece featured a plunging v-neckline as well as a thick belt at the waist.

For footwear, the actress went with coordinating sling back heels and rounded everything out with her signature glasses and pearl drop earrings. Streep has been in the Spanish city since the beginning of the week, and it appears that LBDs weren’t the only style she and the Queen had in common.

Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In fact, earlier on Friday, Streep and Letizia attended a pre-awards event wearing their own takes on power suiting. The Spaniard opted for a sleek two-piece in a pastel pink color while Streep kept up her black palette with a pleated set and matching heel boots (a bit of Barbenheimer color-clashing going on?)

“I am very honored to receive this prestigious prize from one of the most deeply gifted countries and cultures in the world,” Streep said upon her nomination. “My sincere thanks to Their Majesties and Her Royal Highness and I very much look forward to meeting them in October, and to spending time in their beautiful country.”