Crown Princess Leonor, currently in the midst of her three-year military training, made history for Spain’s National Day celebrations over the weekend. The 18-year-old continued to step into her role as the country’s future Queen, joining her parents King Felipe and Queen Letizia to preside over a lavish military parade and momentous reception.

Spain’s Royal family kicked off their Saturday by watching over a gathering in Madrid’s Plaza de Cánovas del Castillo. Both Leonor and Felipe opted for traditional military garb, with the princess opting for her cadet gala uniform. Her outfit is known as the “14 buttons” uniform and is worn by students of the Naval Military School of Marín during the winter. Leonor will be the commander-in-chief of the Spanish armed forces when she assumes the throne and is the first Spanish princess to undergo military training in preparation for the role.

Letizia, meanwhile, nodded to the colors of Spain’s flag while channeling some of the season’s trendiest styles. She wore a bold red dress from Poète that she layered with a belted Hugo Boss trench coat.

OSCAR DEL POZO/AFP/Getty Images

After the military spectacle, the family headed to the Royal Palace of Madrid to host aides and dignitaries for a reception. According to reports, the occasion marked the first time that Leonor had presided over an official event in the palace’s Throne Room. She removed her cap and wore the same outfit as earlier in the day.

Letizia, meanwhile, put her coat aside during the gathering which allowed for a full look at her pussy bow dress. She paired the knee-length piece with matching kitten heels. Letizia has always kept her finger on the pulse of what’s “in,” so it’s no surprise that this shade of cherry red has become a go-to for the likes of Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner.

But Letizia chose to wear the color for patriotic purposes—red, of course, is featured heavily in Spain’s national flag.

David Benito/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Spain’s National Day, known as Día de la Hispanidad, marks Christopher Columbus’s 1492 expedition and highlights the country’s bond to the Spanish-speaking world. Felipe also delivered remarks during the day that addressed his eldest daughter’s military training and future role as Queen.

“38 years have passed, and I think about what I felt then and what it means to me to preside— together with the Queen and with pride—the swearing-in of our daughter, the Princess of Asturias,” the King said, continuing “It’s very exciting; and it is of great significance to see how today the Princess continues that oath with a new class of cadets.”