Queen Letizia and her daughters, Infanta Sofía and Crown Princess Leonor, are on the same page when it comes to vacation style. Last night, the Spanish royals attended a screening of En un Lugar de la Mente in the resort town of Palma de Mallorca while wearing refined twists on island dressing.

Letizia, always one to keep an eye on the trends, led the way in a black and white sundress by Carolina Herrera. The knee-length piece featured a ruffled skirt and an abstract print that nodded to the recent polka-dot resurgence. The queen paired her sleeveless frock with a croc-embossed tote bag and minimal gold jewelry. Sofía, 18, followed her mother’s cue in a black sleeveless Mango dress with a lace hemline and an open-back detail. Leonor, 19, also opted for a Mango look. The princess, who is next in line for the Spanish throne, wore a crochet tank top from the accessibly priced retailer that she paired with green culottes and a raffia crossbody bag.

All three royals coordinated their looks with a classic summer shoe. They each wore leather sandals from Mercules, with Letizia and Sofía choosing black while Leonor went with a light brown hue.

Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In recent years, both Sofía and Leonor have become increasingly public-facing as their roles within the royal family expand with age and duty. On July 27, the sisters attended the UEFA Women’s Euro 2025 final between England and Spain, where they were seated among dignitaries and royals, including Prince William and Princess Charlotte.

Both Sofía and Leonor, who is currently enrolled in a three-year military program, wore tailored outfits for the occasion. Sofía donned a tan suit while Leonor looked polished in a navy double-breasted blazer—both choices that surely would get the stamp of approval from their stylish mom.