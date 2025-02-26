According to Queen Letizia, bright red is a neutral. The stylish monarch proved as much today, stepping out to the Bank of Spain building in a power suit that she styled with an unexpected twist.

Letizia slipped into a two-piece Carolina Herrera set that she’s worn on multiple occasions over the years, most recently in April 2024. She paired her tailored coat and dress pants with a beige Magrit handbag and matching heels. Instead of a traditional button-down to compliment her suit, however, Letizia opted for something a bit more risqué. She wore her blazer with a flesh-tone tank top underneath. The semi-sheer styling trick could be read as a royal-worthy twist on the nude dressing trend.

Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Like Kate Middleton and other fashionable royals in Europe, Letizia is no stranger to recycling clothes for her various appearances. And she’s made a habit out of pairing this specific Carolina Herrera suit with unexpected blouses. For a 2023 event at the Zarzuela Palace, the Queen donned a lace silk top below her bright red outfit. Letizia’s semi-sheer top in the spring of 2024 (her last time wearing this outfit until today) proved that she’s not afraid to take some risk in terms of how she dresses up this CEO look.

Europa Press Entertainment/Europa Press/Getty Images

Paolo Blocco/WireImage/Getty Images

Of course, Letizia’s frequent choice of bright red isn’t necessarily surprising considering that the hue is one of Spain’s national colors. The Queen picked out the suit for a visit to the “The Tyranny Of Cronos” exhibition at the Bank of Spain building. Portraits of Letizia and her husband King Felipe VI taken by photographer Annie Lebovitz are currently on display at the historic venue. The hue of her suit echoes the satin shawl she wore in the portrait.