At the 2025 Princess of Asturias Awards today, Spain’s Queen Letizia proved—once again—that she’s not shy about a whisper of sheer. Arriving in a semi-transparent yet perfectly modest gown, the fashion-forward monarch turned the idea of conservative dressing on its head.

Letizia’s floor-length dress embraced quiet glamour with just the right amount of risk. It featured a strapless wool base that clung to the queen’s figure. Over top, a mesh layer winked at fashion’s sheer trend without going overboard. The detail revealed just a sliver of skin along the neckline and short sleeves, and added movement to the skirt with subtle ruffles. Paired with black sling-back heels, diamond drop earrings, and a sleek ponytail, the look stayed to the queen’s refined yet of-the-moment style.

Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Held in the northern Spanish city of Oviedo, the Princesa De Asturias Awards honor recipients in the fields of science, communications, and literature, among others. This year’s staging honored several notable guests, including tennis legend Serena Williams.

On Friday, Queen Letizia was joined by her family at the event, including her husband, King Felipe VI, her mother-in-law, Queen Sofia, and teenage daughters, Crown Princess Leonor and Princess Sofia. Leonor, who is next in line for the throne, matched her mother in a fit-and-flare black dress with a floral pattern. Sofia, meanwhile, stood out from her family members in a burgundy dress with a draped neckline and sheer skirt.