Rachel Sennott’s Red Carpet Moments Are No Laughing Matter

Rachel Sennott may have first captured the Internet’s attention in the most contemporary way possible—a viral video—but her red carpet sensibility tells a different story. While, yes, the I Love LA actor loves a sheer look, the majority of her wardrobe is fit for a modern Hollywood muse. From the Met Gala to the Cannes Film Festival, Sennott takes to the red carpet in classic, starlet-loved silhouettes with a touch of something different. She’ll wear a strapless maxi dress and amp it up with bold fuchsia sequins or Balenciaga’s pantaboots. Or, she’ll take something as innocent as a sweater dress and do it with a plunging neckline and a risqué leg slit. And while the actor is best known for her comedic roles in projects like Bottoms, Bodies Bodies Bodies, and Shiva Baby, her style is no laughing matter.

Here, take in the best of Rachel Sennott’s red carpet fashion.

2025: I Love LA Premiere Tommaso Boddi/FilmMagic/Getty Images Sennott dressed for the moment at the I Love LA premiere—a comedy series in which she stars and produces—in a lingerie-inspired look by Ludovic de Saint Sernin.

2025: Academy Museum Gala Frazer Harrison/WireImage/Getty Images Sennott’s Balenciaga look from the 2025 Academy Museum Gala was basically a cardigan made extra-formal for the red carpet.

2025: Vanity Fair Oscar Party Lionel Hahn/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Sennot’s high-low number from Balmain was ready for anything at the Oscars after parties in 2025.

2025: Academy Awards Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images For her first Oscars, the actor was hard to miss in this fully sequined hot pink couture look from Balenciaga.

2024: Toronto Film Festival Sonia Recchia/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images She brought Hollywood to Toronto in a form-hugging black dress and diamond jewels.

2024: Academy Museum Gala Gilbert Flores/WWD/Getty Images Forget butter yellow, Sennott embraced a bold lemon shade at the 2024 Academy Museum gala. Courtesy of Jean Paul Gaultier’s fall 1995 show, it featured an off-the-shoulder neckline and a floor-length skirt.

2024: Met Gala Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images Sennott made her Met Gala debut in 2024 when she attended with Balenciaga. She dazzled in an up-cycled gown from the brand that included a re-purposed corset and sequins.

2024: Critics’ Choice Awards Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Sennott wore Balenciaga’s infamous pantaboots, paired with a high-split sequin dress, at the 2024 Critics’ Choice Awards.

2023: Academy Museum Gala Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images She again turned to Balenciaga for a 2023 red carpet. She wore a skin-tight ruched mini dress with a long train for added drama.

2023: Beau Is Afraid Premiere Robin L Marshall/FilmMagic/Getty Images The actor considered jeans red carpet-appropriate in 2023.

2023: Cannes Film Festival Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Sennott made her Cannes debut in 2023 as part of the cast of The Idol.

2023: SXSW Gary Miller/WireImage/Getty Images At SXSW in 2023, Sennott wore not just a “pop of red,” but an entire splash of the color.

2022: Film Independent Spirit Awards Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The actor’s platform heels, which she paired with a micro-mini dress, went all the way up her calves.

2022: MTV Movie & TV Awards Rich Polk/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images She endorsed the cut-out look at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards.

2022: SXSW Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The actor’s teensy skirt suit was made even more risqué thanks to a peekaboo bra.

2021: Gotham Awards Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images She paired her corseted bolero jacket with a panier-style mini skirt.

2021: Shiva Baby Screening Amanda Edwards/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images During her early days on the red carpet, Sennott rarely left her handbag behind—even when on the red carpet.