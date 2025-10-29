Rachel Sennott’s Lingerie Dress Is Fit for a Leading Lady

It’s Rachel Sennott’s big moment, and she’s dressing like it. At the star-studded premiere of her new HBO comedy series, I Love LA, Sennott turned to a tried-and-true leading lady formula on the red carpet: sheer lace.

Sennott, who serves as creator, executive producer, and star of the series, went full va-va-voom in an almost-naked dress by Ludovic de Saint Sernin. The floor-length gown is crafted from delicate lace, embroidered with subtle sequins that reveal a sculpted black bodice and high-waisted briefs underneath. The neckline—an off-the-shoulder halter hybrid—framed Sennott’s shoulders and décolletage.

Tommaso Boddi/FilmMagic/Getty Images

In I Love LA, “a tight-knit friend group gathers after years apart, navigating the complexities of ambition, relationships, and how time has changed them.” It features a stacked ensemble cast comprised of Sennott, Josh Hutcherson, Marty Supreme breakout Odessa A’zion, True Whitaker, and Jordan Firstman. Cameos from the likes of Leighton Meester, Quenlin Blackwell, and Moses Ingram add to the intrigue. It’s as if Lena Dunham’s Girls was written by someone who’s chronically online.

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Sennott had worked steadily as a comedian and actress, but a 2019 viral video in which she parodied L.A.’s party scene (“I’m addicted to drugs.... We all are!”) made her a micro-celebrity online. She’s capitalized on the moment with the buzzy roles in Shiva Baby, Bodies Bodies Bodies, and Bottoms. And at last night’s premiere, she received support from a cool crowd of tastemakers.

Among those in the audience and on the red carpet were Selena Gomez and her husband, Benny Blanco, Charli xcx, rising pop star Adela, and perennial LA It girl Emma Chamberlain.

Frazer Harrison/WireImage/Getty Images

Frazer Harrison/WireImage/Getty Images