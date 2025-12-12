Rachel Sennott Does Vintage Pin-Up Glamour—Hair Rollers and All

Rachel Sennott plays an aspiring talent manager in her HBO show I Love LA, but that didn’t stop her from channeling unbridled—and undone—Italian glamour last night. Seen heading to the set of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Sennott slipped into an archival lingerie dress that she paired with an unconventional beauty moment.

Sennott sourced a sultry look from Dolce & Gabbana’s fall 1991 show for the occasion. Originally modeled by Dolce muse Monica Bellucci on the runway, the rare design features a fitted, corset bodice and ruffled trim along the top and bottom. There’s also a moiré ribbon bow trailing down the dress and metal hooks at the back. Sennott committed to the pin-up aesthetic with black opera gloves and stacked high heels.

Although Sennott wasn’t inside the Jimmy Kimmel set when photographers first captured her look, celebrities appearing on the show tend to step out on that very passageway with their whole outfit fine-tuned. Surprising, then, that Sennott emerged with hefty rollers still placed in her hair and wrapped with a colorful kerchief to keep them in place.

PG/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Whether Sennott was running late or not isn’t entirely the point. (Though judging by her grin and waves to the photographers, it appears that she was happy that the in-between beauty moment happened.) Yes, the allure of pin-up glamour is in its polished end product, but there’s also something to be said for leaning into the chaos of getting ready. She did just that with her head full of curlers.

To sit down with Kimmel, Sennott did do away with her hair rollers to reveal a swooped Old Hollywood wave. She’s living La Dolce Vita.