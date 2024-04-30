Ralph Lauren has a definitive penchant for sticking to his version of the classics. Think: all-American wardrobe staples punctuated by old-school prep and Western influences. For the designer’s fall/holiday 2024 show at his private designs tudio in New York City, he did just that. Super model Christy Turlington Burns opened the show to the tune of Billy Joel’s “Just the Way You Are,” in a head-to-toe monochromatic beige look consisting of a long suit jacket, trousers, and a button-down top with a matching tie. The Madison Avenue location served as a look back in time—Ralph Lauren’s first show took place in 1972 at that very same spot.

Of the 45 looks presented in the collection, the color scale tipped from light tan to caramel, mahogany and black. Without the heavy embellishment or bright colors seen in the designer’s most recent collections, all eyes were on silhouettes that felt distinctly true to the core audience: tailored trousers, easy sweaters, and liquid-like bursts of slip dresses and metallic pants thrown in. Beyond all the beige glory, there were those classic Ralph Lauren editorial flourishes: massive cowboy-style silver belt buckles, 10 gallon hats, fringe! Presented in a location as stylistically diverse as New York City, these elements may have felt like the slightly camp answer to last year’s obsession with quiet luxury and old money. But the looks also rang true to the authenticity of Ralph Lauren’s aesthetic. This is, after all, a designer who took his bow wearing a brightly colored western shirt with faded jeans and New Balance sneakers. And not many others could pull it off as well as he does.

Confirming his dedication to timelessness, he was quoted in the press release saying, “The woman I design for has a beauty that comes from an inner confidence,” adding, “My collection is inspired by that woman, her sense of timelessness, her individuality—a style that is forever.” Airy tulle skirts meshed with cable knit sweaters and supple suede boots, while sequin fringed dresses swayed underneath intarsia cardigans worn open and thrown off the shoulder. A chunky tan shearling jacket was the outerwear answer to the slim gray suit.

Glenn Close, Jessica Chastain, Kerry Washington, Jodie Turner-Smith and other A-listers sat front row, each one serving as an archetypal icon of the brand. The trio of glitzy gowns that closed the show served as a reminder that Lauren cuts a great red carpet look—and we’ll likely see at least one celeb wearing his work at next week’s Met Gala.

Immediately after the show ended, guests made their way to Lauren’s Polo Bar restaurant for a celebratory dinner. Fashion is notorious for change. But Ralph Lauren still feels as classic as ever.