FROM THE MAGAZINE

The Season’s Best Party Looks Were Made for Staying Out Late

On model Raquel Zimmermann, sequins, satin, feathers, and fringe come together in a spirited take on dressing up for every occasion.

Photographs by Rafael Pavarotti
Styled by Charlotte Collet

Raquel Zimmermann wears Valentino dress and coat; Cartier earrings and necklace; Charvet scarf; Valentino Garavani sandals; stylist’s own boa (throughout).

Zimmermann wears a Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello jacket, top, skirt, and earrings.

Zimmermann wears Louis Vuitton dress and bag; Swarovski earrings; Gianvito Rossi sandals; stylist’s own scarf.

Zimmermann wears Moncler cape; Maison Margiela jacket and pants; Swarovski earrings and brooch; Gucci shoes; stylist’s own scarf.

Zimmermann wear Gucci gown, coat, and shoes; Swarovski earrings and necklace (worn as bracelet).

Zimmermann wears Rabanne dress and stole with brooch; Gianvito Rossi sandals.

Zimmermann wears Chloé dress; Patricia von Musulin earrings and cuff; Aquazzura sandals.

Zimmermann wears Burberry jacket and pants; Charvet shirt; Chanel earrings; Gucci shoes; stylist’s own tie.

Zimmermann wears Prada dress; Gianvito Rossi sandals.

Zimmermann wears Jil Sander dress; Chanel earrings.

Zimmermann wears Chanel dress, earrings, necklace, boa, and shoes.

Zimmermann wears Bottega Veneta dress; Gianvito Rossi sandals.

Zimmermann wears Patricia von Musulin earrings.

Zimmermann wears Dior dress and sandals; Bulgari High Jewelry earrings and necklace.

Zimmermann wears Alaïa dress; Vhernier earrings and bracelet; Christian Louboutin shoes.

Zimmermann wears Fendi dress; Patricia von Musulin earrings and cuff; Artemas Quibble belt.

Zimmermann wears a Celine dress; Patricia von Musulin cuff; Aquazzura sandals.

Hair by Olivier Schawalder at Art+Commerce; makeup by Christine Corbel for Victoria Beckham at MA+ Talent; manicure by Anatole Rainey at Premier Hair and Make-up. Model: Raquel Zimmermann at DNA Model Management. Casting by Ashley Brokaw Casting.

Produced By Lotti Projects; Executive Producer: Mathilde Carlotti; Production Manager: Iris Laverdant; Production Assistants: Famory Dembele, Monia Salmi; Fashion Assistant: Salomé Rouquet; Hair Assistant: Cloé Hobi; Makeup Assistant: Morgane Nicol.