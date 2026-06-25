The Season’s Best Party Looks Were Made for Staying Out Late
On model Raquel Zimmermann, sequins, satin, feathers, and fringe come together in a spirited take on dressing up for every occasion.
Photographs by Rafael Pavarotti
Styled by Charlotte Collet
Hair by Olivier Schawalder at Art+Commerce; makeup by Christine Corbel for Victoria Beckham at MA+ Talent; manicure by Anatole Rainey at Premier Hair and Make-up. Model: Raquel Zimmermann at DNA Model Management. Casting by Ashley Brokaw Casting.
Produced By Lotti Projects; Executive Producer: Mathilde Carlotti; Production Manager: Iris Laverdant; Production Assistants: Famory Dembele, Monia Salmi; Fashion Assistant: Salomé Rouquet; Hair Assistant: Cloé Hobi; Makeup Assistant: Morgane Nicol.