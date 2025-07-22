Allow Raye to Take You Back in Time

Raye and Mark Ronson sat down on Zoom recently with representatives from Audemars Piguet. Both friends of the luxury watch brand, they’d been brought together to make a song for its 150th anniversary, and it was time to share the result, “Suzanne,” with the AP team.

“They just all went silent and stared,” Raye recalls of the high-pressure moment. “I was like, ‘They hate it, they hate it, they hate it.’” Of course, that wasn’t the case. They were simply stunned, mostly at the choice of name. Unbeknownst to Raye and Ronson, there happens to be a prominent Suzanne in Audemars Piguet history: Suzanne Audemars neé Piguet, who taught her children the art of watchmaking, kick-starting a family legacy. “It was such a ‘What the hell? Wow’ moment where all the stars aligned. It was really quite mind-blowing.”

To be fair, Audemars Piguet was likely pleased with its own matchmaking skills. After connecting with Raye at the Montreux Jazz Festival last year, they put her in touch with Ronson to create the soulful track, which combines Raye’s velvety vocals with music from longtime Ronson collaborators The Dap-Kings (known, in part, for their work on Amy Winehouse’s Back to Black).

And this song is just the beginning for Raye and Ronson, though she’s hesitant to spoil what’s next. When it comes to her style, the singer shares more: she favors a heavily vintage-inspired look, a Nina Simone cat eye, perfectly coifed hair, and, more likely than not, a figure-hugging dress. Below, she discusses her influences, what it was like to work with Ronson for the first time, and the watches that comprise her growing collection.

Courtesy of Audemars Piguet

You were recently announced as a new ambassador for Audemars Piguet. Have you always been a watch person?

I come from a Swiss background, and watches are very Swiss. My granddad got me a watch when I was a kid, and it was a big deal. But the Audemars Piguet watch is on another level. I’m building up a little watch collection. I have three and I’m very proud.

Which styles do you usually favor?

I love the mini Royal Oak, and the gold is probably my favorite—I’m a gold girl, but I still wear silver. I have one with crystal-y, diamond-y vibes. So I’ve got my three: Silver, gold, and bling. I match them to my earrings.

What was it like working on “Suzanne” with Mark Ronson?

He’s a legend. As soon as I discovered him and his musicianship as a kid, I was counting down the days to the miracle of getting to share a room and a creative space with him. I was nervous when we first worked together. I was like, “I need to impress him. I need to make him think I’m good.” But we clicked straight away. “Suzanne” is the first thing we created when we met each other.

Raye and Ronson performing “Suzanne” at Audemar Piguet’s 150th anniversary party in June. Courtesy of Audemars Piguet

Do you have plans to work with Mark again in the future?

Absolutely. We got on like a house on fire, so I can see us working together loads in the future.

Okay, now it’s time for some Style Notes questions. How would you describe your style?

I love a ballgown, I love a dress. I love a Hollywood blowout. I love a bob. I can’t see my hair growing past my shoulders, ever, in my lifetime. I’m an old-school girly; I love the ’20s, ’50s, and ’60s.

How does your performance style differ from your everyday style?

I like to dress up very, very feminine for my performances. On stage, I’m in a gown. I like to feel beautiful, and a beautiful dress makes me feel beautiful. Off-stage, it varies. In the studio, comfort is key. But I’m in Paris right now, and whenever I’m here, I dress nice. I don’t know what it is—in London, I’ll walk around in jeans and a T-shirt. Whenever I’m in Paris, I’m like, “No, I must look chic.”

Courtesy of Audemars Piguet

Who are the people you look to for style inspiration?

Diana Ross is a big one for me, especially during her Supremes days. Nina Simone, too. I love the way she used to do her eye makeup, and I try to copy it. I do my own makeup for shows, and I love that ’60s eye shape with the graphic liner on the top lid. It helps me get into this character I want to portray.

Can you tell me more about this character?

Jazz is so important to me. It is larger than the genre itself; it’s a feeling. It’s kind of dying, and I really don’t want it to die. So sometimes on stages, even when I’m playing these pop festivals, I’ll say, “Please indulge me and pretend it’s 1964. We’re going back in time, and I’m singing you a jazz song.” Of course, it is 2025, and everything is digital, so I dream and pretend.

What is the best fashion advice you’ve ever received?

I used to be so intimidated by fashion, especially as someone who’s not stick-thin. But I’ve learned how to embrace [my body] instead of hiding underneath clothes. If it makes you feel beautiful, then that’s what you should wear. Whether it’s on-trend, showing your curves, hugging you tightly, or drowning you—if you feel good in it, embrace that feeling.