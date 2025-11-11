Renate Reinsve’s Best Fashion Moments Bring Scandinavian Chic to the Red Carpet
Much like her role in Joachim Trier’s intimate family drama Sentimental Value, Renate Reinsve’s red carpet style is quietly confident. The Norwegian actor, naturally, is a proponent of Scandinavian minimalism—but don’t expect her looks to be mundane. She may have had her breakout role in The Worst Person in the World, but she can be one of the best on the red carpet.
Although Reinsve favors simple, monochrome colors, she has a penchant for keeping us on our toes with elaborate structures and dazzling embroideries. Over the years, the actor has formed a close relationship with Louis Vuitton’s Nicolas Ghesquière, meaning that it’s rare to see her wearing something other than the designer’s abstract, futuristic ensembles. But that doesn’t mean she is afraid to step outside of Ghesquiere’s world, however—she also counts Schiaparelli, Coperni, and the cult New York label, Fforme, as some of her favorites.
Here, Renate Reinsve’s standout red carpet looks.
2025: Sentimental Value Los Angeles Premiere
Reinsve loves a sculptural silhouette, something that this Schiaparelli couture number delivered in spades. It featured a fitted bodice and skirt that flowed into dramatic pleats.
2025: Academy Museum Gala
The actor’s Louis Vuitton shirt dress updated the 1920s drop waist for the modern era.
2025: London Film Festival
At the London Film Festival, structure was on Reinsve’s mind when she wore the voluminous skirt and bolero by Louis Vuitton.
2025: San Sebastian Film Festival
With a belted A-line dress, a Louis Vuitton clutch, and perfectly messy hair, the actor went minimal at the San Sebastian Film Festival.
2025: Toronto International Film Festival
In an off-the-shoulder floral dress by Louis Vuitton, Reinsve looked like Victorian-era royalty at the 2025 TIFF.
2025: Cannes Film Festival Closing Ceremony
Shortly before Sentimental Value won the Cannes Grand Prix award, the actor showed off her lace Louis Vuitton dress at the closing ceremony.
2025: Cannes Film Festival
At the Sentimental Value Cannes premiere, Reinsve embraced the formal peplum in a look courtesy of Louis Vuitton.
2024: European Film Awards
In Louis Vuitton, she mixed cut-outs, lace, and frills at the 2024 European Film Awards.
2024: Berlin Film Festival
This pink Louis Vuitton dress stands out as one of Reinsve’s more skin-forward looks.
2022: Met Gala
For her first Met Gala in 2022, Reinsve went against conventional thinking when she wore latex Louis Vuitton pants and an embroidered cape top.
2022: Academy Awards
Louis Vuitton outfitted the actor for her first Oscars in 2022. She showed up in a flapper-inspired dress with coiffed hair and a red lip to match.
2022: BAFTA Awards
The 2022 BAFTAs implored Reinsve to wear this minimal Louis Vuitton skirt set.