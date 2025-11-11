Renate Reinsve’s Best Fashion Moments Bring Scandinavian Chic to the Red Carpet

Much like her role in Joachim Trier’s intimate family drama Sentimental Value, Renate Reinsve’s red carpet style is quietly confident. The Norwegian actor, naturally, is a proponent of Scandinavian minimalism—but don’t expect her looks to be mundane. She may have had her breakout role in The Worst Person in the World, but she can be one of the best on the red carpet.

Although Reinsve favors simple, monochrome colors, she has a penchant for keeping us on our toes with elaborate structures and dazzling embroideries. Over the years, the actor has formed a close relationship with Louis Vuitton’s Nicolas Ghesquière, meaning that it’s rare to see her wearing something other than the designer’s abstract, futuristic ensembles. But that doesn’t mean she is afraid to step outside of Ghesquiere’s world, however—she also counts Schiaparelli, Coperni, and the cult New York label, Fforme, as some of her favorites.

Here, Renate Reinsve’s standout red carpet looks.

2025: Sentimental Value Los Angeles Premiere Tommaso Boddi/Variety/Getty Images Reinsve loves a sculptural silhouette, something that this Schiaparelli couture number delivered in spades. It featured a fitted bodice and skirt that flowed into dramatic pleats.

2025: Academy Museum Gala Frazer Harrison/WireImage/Getty Images The actor’s Louis Vuitton shirt dress updated the 1920s drop waist for the modern era.

2025: London Film Festival Anadolu/Anadolu/Getty Images At the London Film Festival, structure was on Reinsve’s mind when she wore the voluminous skirt and bolero by Louis Vuitton.

2025: San Sebastian Film Festival Juan Naharro Gimenez/WireImage/Getty Images With a belted A-line dress, a Louis Vuitton clutch, and perfectly messy hair, the actor went minimal at the San Sebastian Film Festival.

2025: Toronto International Film Festival VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images In an off-the-shoulder floral dress by Louis Vuitton, Reinsve looked like Victorian-era royalty at the 2025 TIFF.

2025: Cannes Film Festival Closing Ceremony Gisela Schober/German Select/Getty Images Shortly before Sentimental Value won the Cannes Grand Prix award, the actor showed off her lace Louis Vuitton dress at the closing ceremony.

2025: Cannes Film Festival Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images At the Sentimental Value Cannes premiere, Reinsve embraced the formal peplum in a look courtesy of Louis Vuitton.

2024: European Film Awards Andreas Rentz/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Louis Vuitton, she mixed cut-outs, lace, and frills at the 2024 European Film Awards.

2024: Berlin Film Festival Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images This pink Louis Vuitton dress stands out as one of Reinsve’s more skin-forward looks.

2022: Met Gala Taylor Hill/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images For her first Met Gala in 2022, Reinsve went against conventional thinking when she wore latex Louis Vuitton pants and an embroidered cape top.

2022: Academy Awards Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images Louis Vuitton outfitted the actor for her first Oscars in 2022. She showed up in a flapper-inspired dress with coiffed hair and a red lip to match.